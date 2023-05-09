When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

9 May 2023, 12:19 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 12:20

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week
EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders spoilers: When is Lola going to die and what happens to her? Here's what we know about the heartbreaking final scenes...

EastEnders fans know that heartbreakingly Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) doesn’t have long to live.

Following episodes of memory loss and zoning out, the BBC soap favourite was given the sad news that her brain tumour hasn’t responded to treatment.

After being told in April that she only had six months left to live, Lola has been doing everything she can to secure her daughter, Lexi (Isabella Brown)’s future and spend time with husband Jay (Jamie Borthwick).

But when does Lola pass away and what happens to her? Here’s what we know…

Lola has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour. Picture: BBC

When does Lola leave EastEnders?

It hasn’t been confirmed when exactly Lola will leave EastEnders, but it seems her condition is slowly getting worse and the final chapter of her storyline has begun.

Paparazzi shots recently captured Lola’s funeral, which means actor Danielle has already filmed her final scenes.

In upcoming episodes, Lola’s colleagues at the salon organise a leaving party for her, but very quickly she starts to feel overwhelmed and leaves.

Lola Pearce is set to pass away on EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Billy finds his granddaughter on the ground outside the gym, and Lola realises that her speech and movement are being affected.

Lola later wakes up in hospital and is told the devastating news that her palliative chemotherapy treatment hasn't worked.

With time seemingly running out for Lola, Jay decides to break his wife out of the hospital to enjoy a day at the seaside.

Lola Pearce is played by Danielle Howard. Picture: BBC

Speaking about the storyline for the first time, actor Danielle said: "It means so much to be trusted with a storyline like this – one that’s close to many people’s hearts.

“Sadly many of our viewers will be able to relate to Lola’s story and it’s been heartbreaking to speak to the families affected by brain tumours and hear their stories.

"They’ve been so amazing in sharing their experiences with me, and I’m so lucky to have them. I wouldn’t be able to do this storyline without their support."

