EastEnders' Roxy Mitchell makes shock return six years after death in major twist

Roxy Mitchell will be back on EastEnders tonight for some special scenes. Picture: BBC/Twitter

Roxy Mitchell is set to return to EastEnders for a special reason tonight!

There will be a shock in store for EastEnders fans this week as Roxy Mitchell will return six years after her exit.

Roxy - played by Rita Simons - was killed off in devastating scenes back in January 2017, when she drowned alongside her sister Ronnie Mitchell.

The shock moment saw Ronnie (Samantha Womack) drown in her wedding dress while trying to save her sister in a swimming pool, but suffered a heart attack as soon as she hit the water.

This didn’t go down well with viewers, who were horrified at the soap for killing the pair off and closing the door for their return.

Roxy Mitchell will return to EastEnders tonight. Picture: BBC

But now actor Rita has reprised her role for a very special reason as she will come back from the dead to visit her daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Amy has been struggling after Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Denise Fox’s (Diane Parish) marriage broke down, after Denise’s affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Worried that Amy might harm herself, Jack took her to therapy, with Denise also showing up and the family taking part in a group session.

In tonight’s episode, Amy will open up about her emotions after the loss of her mum, with Roxy reappearing as a figment of her imagination.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell both died on New Years Day 2017. Picture: BBC

As Amy seeks her mum’s help in her darkest moments, Roxy is seen on screen in vision form.

EastEnders’ official Twitter account confirmed the news, writing: “@OfficialRita is set to reprise her iconic character of Roxy Mitchell in some special scenes set to air tomorrow. #EastEnders #RoxyMitchell.”

One fan was quick to respond: “If you want to bring @OfficialRita and Sam back full time then please do so.”

Someone else said: “This is AMAZING OMG. But I have one issue. This, alongside the return of Ronnie should be permanent.”

EastEnders fans want Ronnie and Roxy back on the show. Picture: BBC

A third added: “I would totally believe any storyline that would bring Roxy and Ronnie back!! Aliens, it was all a dream or a witness protection scheme would all be acceptable at this point!!”

BBC producer Chris Clenshaw said: “I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Rita back to the iconic role of Roxy Mitchell for these special scenes.

“Although the character was last seen on-screen in January 2017, Roxy still remains a fan favourite.

“We know our audiences will be thrilled at her short return as Amy seeks some all-important answers from her mum at this point in the storyline.”