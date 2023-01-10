Call The Midwife fans spot iconic EastEnders star 16 years after quitting soap

James Alexandrou played a role in Call the Midwife. Picture: BBC/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

Call the Midwife viewers were delighted to see EastEnders star James Alexandrou starring in the soap.

Call the Midwife viewers were shocked when they spotted an EastEnders star on the show this weekend.

The latest series kicked off on New Year's Day which introduced a brand new nun called Sister Veronica.

But fans of the show were distracted by another new character who previously appeared on EastEnders.

Actor James Alexandrou, famous for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, was starring as an expectant dad in a pregnancy storyline.

James Alexandrou playing a father in Call the Midwife. Picture: BBC

One viewer wrote on Twitter: "Unrelated to the story, but I'm convinced the actor playing Lillian's husband is James Alexandrou who used to play Martin in EastEnders!?"

"I am sure that is the lad that played Martin in Eastenders before James Bye is in Call The Midwife, I feel devastating news is coming his way with his wife," another said.

A third added: "I think the young woman's husband is the actor who used to play Martin in EastEnders? #callthemidwife.”

James played Martin in EastEnders from 1996 to 2007 and was part of some huge storylines including his relationship with Sonia Jackson.

He also accidentally killed Jamie Mitchell after hitting him with his car.

After announcing his exit in 2007, James said: "I've decided to leave the show to experience other aspects of my industry. Having turned 21, I felt it was a good time to leave. I owe everything to the show and would love to come back one day - that's if EastEnders would have me."

Since Martin left the soap, he was replaced with current Martin Fowler actor and former Strictly Come Dancing star James Bye.

James Alexandrou playing Martin Fowler in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

Elsewhere in his career, James toured with British Shakespeare Company from June to September 2007, as well as starring in plenty of other plays.

He also had a part in his first feature film, Semper Fidel in Cuba in 2014 and played Carl Parry in Silent Witness.

