EastEnders' fans spot abandoned Holby City set in Kat hostage scene

4 January 2023, 13:12 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 13:40

The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders
The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders. Picture: BBC
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of EastEnders have spotted a hidden link between the soap and Holby City.

EastEnders fans were shocked this week when they spotted a hidden link to axed TV show Holby City.

Viewers recently watched as Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) were taken hostage and trapped in a warehouse by masked men.

But as the mum and son struggled to get away from their kidnappers, fans were distracted by their surroundings which were seemingly part of the old Holby City set.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “It makes me really sad keep seeing the old #Holby set on #EastEnders. They use the car park, the wards, the car port, and now the basement.”

Kat Slater was trapped in the basement of the hospital in EastEnders
Kat Slater was trapped in the basement of the hospital in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"Good to see the beeb making the most of the old Holby City sets #Eastenders,” someone else said.

A third person added: "Good to see some old basement #holbycity scenes in todays #eastenders."

After Holby City filmed its final scenes in December 2021, the props inside the building were all removed.

At the time, blankets and warm clothes were donated to charities and hospital equipment was donated to the NHS.

EastEnders continues to film close to the old set at Elstree Centre and this isn’t the first time it has been used in a storyline.

The Holby City set is still being used
The Holby City set is still being used. Picture: BBC

Back in July, the hospital ward featured in an episode which saw Ben (Max Bowden) waiting in the sexual health clinic to receive the results of his HIV test.

A fan said at the time: “Random question… The Walford Sexual Health clinic looks remarkably like the old Holby set or is it me? #EastEnders.”

Someone else wrote: "I’m 99 per cent sure this is the old Holby City set #EastEnders,” while another said: "Holby lives on in the form of Walford General."

The same things happened a few months later when an old Holby City poster was spotted in the background of a shot with Phil (Steve McFadden).

As Ben recovered from a heart attack, Phil stood in front of a poster created by the Holby City Hospital team.

Read more

Eastenders Latest

See more Eastenders Latest

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’
Ricky Jr has been revealed as Lily's baby dad on EastEnders

How old is EastEnders' Ricky Mitchell after he's revealed as Lily's baby dad?

Fatboy could be returning to EastEnders

EastEnders fans spot clue Fatboy is coming back from the dead

Ian Beale left EastEnders in 2021

Why did Ian Beale leave EastEnders and is he coming back?

June Brown's children attended Dot Cotton's EastEnders funeral

EastEnders legend June Brown’s three children secretly appear at Dot Cotton's funeral

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

Lifestyle

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

Celebrities

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Lifestyle

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants

Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hinted her baby is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

Celebrities

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident

Why The Apprentice's Claude Littner will only appear in two episodes

Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares message from hospital bed after being run over by snow plough

Celebrities

Children will have to learn maths until they are 18 under new plans

All children will have to study maths until they're 18, says government

Lifestyle

Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer

Who is Piece of Cake on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Hot Dog on The Masked Singer

Who is Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

Stacey Solomon has shared more details about her unborn baby

Stacey Solomon hints at baby's gender as she shares adorable scan photo

Celebrities

Chris Kamara has been unveiled on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer UK 2023: Who has been revealed so far?