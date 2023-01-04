EastEnders' fans spot abandoned Holby City set in Kat hostage scene

The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

Fans of EastEnders have spotted a hidden link between the soap and Holby City.

EastEnders fans were shocked this week when they spotted a hidden link to axed TV show Holby City.

Viewers recently watched as Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Tommy (Sonny Kendall) were taken hostage and trapped in a warehouse by masked men.

But as the mum and son struggled to get away from their kidnappers, fans were distracted by their surroundings which were seemingly part of the old Holby City set.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “It makes me really sad keep seeing the old #Holby set on #EastEnders. They use the car park, the wards, the car port, and now the basement.”

Kat Slater was trapped in the basement of the hospital in EastEnders. Picture: BBC

"Good to see the beeb making the most of the old Holby City sets #Eastenders,” someone else said.

A third person added: "Good to see some old basement #holbycity scenes in todays #eastenders."

After Holby City filmed its final scenes in December 2021, the props inside the building were all removed.

At the time, blankets and warm clothes were donated to charities and hospital equipment was donated to the NHS.

EastEnders continues to film close to the old set at Elstree Centre and this isn’t the first time it has been used in a storyline.

The Holby City set is still being used. Picture: BBC

Back in July, the hospital ward featured in an episode which saw Ben (Max Bowden) waiting in the sexual health clinic to receive the results of his HIV test.

A fan said at the time: “Random question… The Walford Sexual Health clinic looks remarkably like the old Holby set or is it me? #EastEnders.”

Someone else wrote: "I’m 99 per cent sure this is the old Holby City set #EastEnders,” while another said: "Holby lives on in the form of Walford General."

Holby City lives on at Walford General! (Zoom in on poster to the left 👀) #EastEnders. pic.twitter.com/ffopTskpA2 — Walford Weekly Podcast (@WalfordWeekly) August 1, 2022

The same things happened a few months later when an old Holby City poster was spotted in the background of a shot with Phil (Steve McFadden).

As Ben recovered from a heart attack, Phil stood in front of a poster created by the Holby City Hospital team.

