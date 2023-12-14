EastEnders fans believe Keanu Taylor will be killed at Christmas after spotting hidden message

14 December 2023, 11:32

EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message
EastEnders 'confirms' Keanu Taylor as Christmas death as eagle-eyed fans spot hidden message. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

By Hope Wilson

Fans believe they have figured out who the Christmas murder victim is.

EastEnders fans think they know who will be killed at Christmas, after spotting a very important clue in last night's episode.

As The Six storyline comes to a head this month, it had previously been revealed that Keanu was one of seven characters who are at risk of being murdered this December.

While it has not been confirmed who is leaving Albert Square, eagle-eyed viewers have been quick to put the pieces together and believe that Keanu is the intended victim.

During the soap's latest episode, fans saw Keanu standing next to a banner which read 'Hello wife, goodbye life.' Viewers believe is a hint to his upcoming wedding to Sharon Watts and the fact that he could be murdered.

Fans spotted Keanu's banner which they believe is a hint that he may be killed
Fans spotted Keanu's banner which they believe is a hint that he may be killed. Picture: BBC

Sharon and Keanu have gone through various trials and tribulations during their dramatic relationship, including affairs and criminal activities.

One of the biggest issues facing the couple is the paternity of Sharon's son, Albie. The mother-of-two is currently hiding the fact that Phil Mitchell is Albie's father, not Keanu.

However Keanu is not in the clear either, as he failed to tell his fiancé that he was involved in the recent plot to kidnap Albie, for which Keanu's mother Karen Taylor is taking the blame.

EastEnders fans believe Keanu will be killed on Christmas Day
EastEnders fans believe Keanu will be killed on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Fans will have to wait a little later than normal to witness the murder, as EastEnders bosses have confirmed that the Christmas episode will air at 9:45pm, instead of its usual time.

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their concerns over the timing of the episode.

One user wrote: "Why is EastEnders on so stupidly late on Christmas Day."

Another added: "Schedulers 9.45 on Christmas Day is way too late for an hour long episode you’re cramming too much into 1 day instead of spreading it out over 10 days or so think you need to reconsider and remove an item and put EastEnders on earlier."

A third stated: "Sorry why is EastEnders on so late? Bring back 5pm Christmas EastEnders."

The seven possible EastEnders murder victims have been revealed
The seven possible EastEnders murder victims have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

While the cast have also hinted who they believe will be killed, viewers will have to wait until the big day to discover how this storyline ends.

Other iconic EastEnders Christmas episodes have included Stacey Slater and Max Branning's affair being revealed, Archie Mitchell being murdered and of course, Angie Watts serving Dirty Den with divorce papers.

