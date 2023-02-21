EastEnders fans 'work out' Dean Wicks is killed in Christmas 2023 episode

21 February 2023, 09:24 | Updated: 21 February 2023, 10:19

EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues
EastEnders fans 'work out' who dies in Christmas 2023 after spotting major clues. Picture: BBC/Twitter
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders Christmas 2023: Who dies and what happens in the show flash forward episode?

EastEnders viewers were shocked on Monday when they were treated to a never-before-seen flash-forward scene of the Christmas Day episode later this year.

In an extra special episode, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) standing over a dead body.

Who dies in the EastEnders Christmas 2023 episode?

While the identity of the man is yet to be revealed, many fans think they’ve already worked out which character meets their grisly end - with Dean Wicks cropping up.

EastEnders viewers think they know who will be murdered
EastEnders viewers think they know who will be murdered. Picture: BBC

Evil Dean was part of a horrific sexual assault storyline, where he raped Linda and was later arrested.

But despite the case being dropped, Buster paid him off and he was told never to return to Walford again.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Anyone think it's Dean who was dead in the flash forward moment?! #EastEnders.”

Another said: "Dean comes back with Shirley and gets killed at Christmas #EastEnders."

A third added: "I’m sure the dead body will be Dean," with a fourth agreed: "nothing eastenders does is ever a coincidence so very strange dean was mentioned tonight before the flash forward, could shirley come back with dean & that’s who dies? #EastEnders."

Stacey Slater is involved in an EastEnders murder
Stacey Slater is involved in an EastEnders murder. Picture: BBC

And a fifth said: "Love Sharon so much! I'm guessing she's marrying either Keanu or Phil and it will be one of them who die, or it could be Jack, Ravi or Dean that ends up dead. #EastEnders.”

This comes after soap boss Chris Clenshaw teased extra details about the Christmas Day episode later this year.

"It's been in the pipeline since I took over at the beginning of last year,” he said, continuing: “I was looking for a blockbuster story for 2023 and there was clearly an appetite for a ‘whodunnit’.”

Chris then added that the scene itself has given away some details on who died.

Sharon Mitchell is seen getting married on the EastEnders flashforward episode
Sharon Mitchell is seen getting married on the EastEnders flashforward episode. Picture: BBC

He said: "I'm not going to give anything away that the episode hasn’t already given, but what I will say is there were clues in there. Did you look closely? I urge everyone to re-watch the scene and look at every detail.

"There’s also a few treats in the scene if you look hard enough. What I’d also say is that a lot can happen in Walford between February and December – circumstances can change, relationships can change, loyalties can change – so what you may suspect now could be somewhat different as we make our way through 2023 and head towards Christmas."

