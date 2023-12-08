Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed
8 December 2023, 11:49
EastEnders have given viewers a hint at who may be killed this Christmas.
EastEnders have revealed the seven potential victims who may die on Christmas Day, as The Six storyline comes to a head.
Fans have eagerly been waiting to see who will fall victim to the ladies of the Square, after a flash-forward episode earlier this year revealed one Walford resident would meet their demise.
Viewers have already made their guesses on who they think will be killed, with the cast also giving hints on who they believe will be leaving the soap.
But who dies on EastEnders Christmas Day episode? Here are all the possible victims...
Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas?
It has not been confirmed who dies in EastEnders at Christmas, however there are seven characters who are at risk of being murdered.
Watch the EastEnders Christmas trailer here:
EastEnders Christmas trailer revealed
EastEnders potential victims
Phil Mitchell
EastEnders legend Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) may be killed this December.
With many enemies, could this be his last Christmas in Albert Square?
Jack Branning
Another possible murder victim is Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Currently married to Denise Fox, it seems that Jack may be about to start an affair with Stacey Slater. Could this tip his wife over the edge and result in his death? We'll have to wait to find out.
Keanu Taylor
After his tumultuous relationship with Sharon Watts, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) could be facing death this Christmas.
Lots of fans believe he will be the next character to leave the soap, but as nothing has been confirmed, viewers will have to watch on the day to find out.
Nish Panesar
Bad guy Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) has filled fans with rage as his controlling behaviour towards his wife Suki Panesar worsens.
Viewers may be hoping he gets his comeuppance on Christmas Day.
Rocky Cotton
It's already been revealed that Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) will be leaving EastEnders at some point, so could Christmas Day be his final episode?
Despite his rocky (pardon the pun) relationship with Kathy Beale, could his partner murder him?
Dean Wicks
Villainous Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) may be killed this Christmas.
After abusing Linda Carter, viewers wouldn't be sad to see the back of this evil character.
Ravi Gulati
Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) rounds up the final potential victims list.
Out of The Six women, Ravi has had quite a few interactions with them all, meaning that there are lots of motives for his murder.
