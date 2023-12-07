When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

7 December 2023, 12:42

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box
Last Christmas posting dates are approaching faster than you think. Picture: Alamy

If you're sending Christmas presents and cards it takes careful planning so make sure you don't miss the last delivery dates of the year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas becomes an extremely busy time of year with parties, shopping and decorating so it's really important you don't forget those last posting dates in the mix of it all.

Making sure our loved ones get their gifts by December 25th is extremely important (for most of us anyway!) and as it's the busiest time of year, delays to postal and delivery services are also bound to happen.

So, make sure you don't miss the last postal dates for all the delivery services this Christmas from Royal Mail, to Evri, Amazon and even Parcel Force.

And to make your life much easier during this hectic festive period, here's a list of all the last dates you can send presents this Christmas within the UK.

Royal Mail postman collecting letters from red post box
Royal Mail are one of the busiest services this Christmas. Picture: Alamy

When is the last posting date for Royal Mail?

Perhaps one of the busiest postal services at this time of year are the Royal Mail who specifically warn people to post early.

Their website reads: "Allow plenty of time for posting. Please post items and gifts for Christmas early, particularly for International deliveries."

Final posting dates for within the UK are:

  • Monday 18th December for Second Class mail, including signed-for
  • Tuesday 19th December for First Class mail
  • Wednesday 20th December for Royal Mail Tracked 48
  • Thursday 21st December for Royal Mail Tracked 24
  • Friday 22nd December for Special Delivery Guaranteed

Read more: Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas

Read more: When is the last day to post Christmas cards?

Blue Evri van parked outside shop
Evri has confirmed their final posting days. Picture: Alamy

What is the last Christmas posting date for Evri?

Another hugely busy delivery service, Evri announced earlier this year they would be lowering their prices for the festive period.

Their last posting dates for the UK are:

  • Tuesday 19th December for last day for courier collections
  • Wednesday 20th December to send a parcel standard delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am
  • Thursday 21st December to send a parcel next-day delivery from a ParcelShop by 11am
Amazon packages piled on top of one another
Amazon will be a popular service for last-minute deliveries in 2023. Picture: Alamy

What is the last Christmas posting date for Amazon?

Just because you're an Amazon Prime member, don't get caught out with their delivery service this 2023. The dates you need to know are:

  • Tuesday 19th December for standard deliveries
  • Friday 22nd December for Prime members (triple check delivery dates on your order)
Parcelforce van
Parcelforce has warned customers to send early to avoid disappointment. Picture: Alamy

What is the last posting date for Parcelforce?

A spokesperson for the delivery service said: "Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and our drivers will be working hard to deliver every parcel in time for Christmas.

"The earlier you send the better, but make sure you send them by our Last Posting Dates." The dates are:

  • Wednesday 20th December for their two day services
  • Thursday 21st December for next day services

