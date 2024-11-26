Ed Sheeran Under The Tree: Lyrics, music video and 'That Christmas' film explained

26 November 2024

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree
Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree. Picture: YouTube / Netflix
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree about? What film is the song for? What are the lyrics? Is there a music video? All your questions, answered.





Ed Sheeran has released a new Christmas song for 2024, Under The Tree, which is his second festive hit after he collaborated with Elton John for Merry Christmas back in 2021.

Under The Tree, which features a beautiful melody and meaningful lyrics, was written by Ed Sheeran as the official song of the new Christmas movie, That Christmas, an animated film by Richard Curtis which will be on Netflix on December 4.

The song was released on Tuesday, November 26, with the music video debuting on YouTube on the same day, starring Bridgergton actress Claudia Jessie as his love interest.

From the release date, to the music video, to the lyrics and meaning, here's everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran's new song Under The Tree.

Ed Sheeran's song Under The Tree is the official song of the new Christmas film, That Christmas
Ed Sheeran's song Under The Tree is the official song of the new Christmas film, That Christmas. Picture: Netflix

When is Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree out?

Ed Sheeran's 2024 Christmas song Under The Tree was released on Tuesday, November 26. The track is now available to stream on Spotify.

When is Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree's music video out?

The music video for Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree will be released on YouTube at 2.00pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Who is in Ed Sheeran's music video for Under The Tree?

Ed Sheeran, who is known for having famous faces appear in his music videos, has actress Claudia Jessie starring in the music video for Under The Tree.

You'll probably recognise her from Bridgerton, but the Birmingham-born actress has also starred in Vanity Fair, Dixi and Line Of Duty.

Claudia Jessie stars in the music video for Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree
Claudia Jessie stars in the music video for Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree. Picture: YouTube / Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Under The Tree Lyrics

Here are the lyrics for Ed Sheeran's Under The Tree:

I'm alone this December

It's the last light of the day

Oh I can't help but wonder

If you feel the same

Oh I guess I'll surrender

To the tears and the pain

And the cold we are under will remain

You were the heartlight, my fire that died

Waiting for morning sunrise

There is nothing under the tree

That I wished for

I want you to come back to me

And be like before

Have I lost you

And nothin' will ever fill the hole?

My heart will be here under the tree

Just letting you know

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

I'm alone this December

And the long nights, they begin

Still my minds's overthinking

Now whose arms you're in

And were mine just an afterthought of needing to be kind?

Guess when we're out of sight, it's out of mind

You were the first touch, first look in my eyes

Now we're just strangers who walk by

There is nothing under the tree

That I wished for

I want you to come back to me

And be like before

Have I lost you?

Nothin' will ever fill the hole

My heart will be here under the tree

Just letting you know

You were the first touch, first look in my eyes

Now we're just strangers who walk by

There is nothing under the tree

That I wished for

I want you to come back to me

And be like before

Have I lost you?

Nothin' will ever fill the hole

My heart will be here under the tree

Just letting you know

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

Mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm-mmm

