John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song and who performs it? Here is everything you need to know.

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024 is here! Titled 'The Gifting Hour' and following the story of Sally as she searches for the perfect gift for her sister Lauren, the heartwarming advert is all about finding the "perfect gift" by "looking in the right places".

The song featured in this year's John Lewis advert is an acoustic version of 'Sonnet' by The Verve, performed by frontman Richard Ashcroft, bringing this emotional advert to life.

But what is the meaning behind 'Sonnet' by The Verve? Here's everything you need to know, explained.

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert song 2024?

This year's song is 'Sonnet' by The Verve. The tune was originally released in 1998 and is one of the tracks on their album Urban Hymns.

Written by singer Richard Ashcroft, 'Sonnet' wasn't originally meant to be released as a single, however the band's record label Hut were keen to release the song.

Due to this, only 5,000 copies of the single were produced, meaning the song only reached number 74 on the charts despite the intense radio airplay.

Listen to 'Sonnet' by The Verve here:

The Verve - Sonnet

'Sonnet' holds a special meaning to Richard, with the singer telling Heart's sister station Radio X: "Songs like Sonnet… they’re so powerful, they’re beyond me and I think that’s an exciting thing."

Most recently 'Sonnet' appears on the soundtrack of the hit Netflix series One Day. The song is played during the scene in which lead characters Dex and Emma kiss in the maze at Tilly’s wedding reception.

Richard Ashcroft wrote 'Sonnet'. Picture: Alamy

'Sonnet' by The Verve lyrics explained

The true meaning behind 'Sonnet' by The Verve has not been explicitly revealed, as songwriter Richard Ashcroft has been very cryptic regarding its content.

During an interview with Songfacts, Richard was asked if the 'red box of memories' really exists, with the singer replying: "Yes, yeah there was. We even took a picture of it, actually. In England it came on an Urban Hymns deluxe thing at some point and I remember photographing the actual box for the sleeve."

However when quizzed on what the box was and who the friend is, Richard stated: "That's where the mystery has to stop for now, Scooby Doo! You haven't had your Scooby Snack yet. You meddling kids, we would have got away with that red box of memories!"

The Verve first released 'Sonnet' in 1998. Picture: Getty

Full list of John Lewis Christmas adverts

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2007

Title: Shadows

Song: Aubade from the Romeo and Juliet suite by Prokofiev

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2008

Title: From Me To You

Song: From Me To You by The Beatles

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2009

Title: Sweet Child of Mine

Song: Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, performed by Taken by Trees

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2010

Title: A Tribute to Givers

Song: Your Song by Elton John, performed by Ellie Goulding

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2011

Title: The Long Wait

Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths, performed by Slow Moving Millie

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2012

Title: The Journey

Song: The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, performed by Gabrielle Aplin

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013

Title: The Bear and the Hare

Song: Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, performed by Lily Allen

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014

Title: Monty the Penguin

Song: Real Love by John Lennon, performed by Tom Odell

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2015

Title: Man On The Moon

Song: Half The World Away by Oasis, performed by AURORA

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2016

Title: Buster The Boxer

Song: One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford, performed by Vaults

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017

Title: Moz The Monster

Song: Golden Slumbers by The Beatles, performed by Elbow

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018

Title: The Boy and the Piano

Song: Your Song by Elton John

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2019

Title: Excitable Edgar

Song: Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, performed by Bastille

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2020

Title: Give a Little Love

Song: A Little Love by Celeste

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2021

Title: Unexpected Guest

Song: Together in Electric Dream by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder, performed by Lola Young

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022

Title: The Beginner

Song: All The Small Things by Blink-182, performed by Mike Geier

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2023