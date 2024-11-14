John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song: The Verve's 'Sonnet' explained

14 November 2024, 00:02

'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024
'Sonnet' by The Verve is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024 song and who performs it? Here is everything you need to know.

The John Lewis Christmas advert for 2024 is here! Titled 'The Gifting Hour' and following the story of Sally as she searches for the perfect gift for her sister Lauren, the heartwarming advert is all about finding the "perfect gift" by "looking in the right places".

The song featured in this year's John Lewis advert is an acoustic version of 'Sonnet' by The Verve, performed by frontman Richard Ashcroft, bringing this emotional advert to life.

But what is the meaning behind 'Sonnet' by The Verve? Here's everything you need to know, explained.

John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'
John Lewis' Christmas Advert for 2024 is titled 'The Gifting Hour' and featured The Verve's 'Sonnet'. Picture: John Lewis

What is the John Lewis Christmas advert song 2024?

This year's song is 'Sonnet' by The Verve. The tune was originally released in 1998 and is one of the tracks on their album Urban Hymns.

Written by singer Richard Ashcroft, 'Sonnet' wasn't originally meant to be released as a single, however the band's record label Hut were keen to release the song.

Due to this, only 5,000 copies of the single were produced, meaning the song only reached number 74 on the charts despite the intense radio airplay.

Listen to 'Sonnet' by The Verve here:

The Verve - Sonnet

'Sonnet' holds a special meaning to Richard, with the singer telling Heart's sister station Radio X: "Songs like Sonnet… they’re so powerful, they’re beyond me and I think that’s an exciting thing."

Most recently 'Sonnet' appears on the soundtrack of the hit Netflix series One Day. The song is played during the scene in which lead characters Dex and Emma kiss in the maze at Tilly’s wedding reception.

Richard Ashcroft wrote 'Sonnet'
Richard Ashcroft wrote 'Sonnet'. Picture: Alamy

'Sonnet' by The Verve lyrics explained

The true meaning behind 'Sonnet' by The Verve has not been explicitly revealed, as songwriter Richard Ashcroft has been very cryptic regarding its content.

During an interview with Songfacts, Richard was asked if the 'red box of memories' really exists, with the singer replying: "Yes, yeah there was. We even took a picture of it, actually. In England it came on an Urban Hymns deluxe thing at some point and I remember photographing the actual box for the sleeve."

However when quizzed on what the box was and who the friend is, Richard stated: "That's where the mystery has to stop for now, Scooby Doo! You haven't had your Scooby Snack yet. You meddling kids, we would have got away with that red box of memories!"

The Verve first released 'Sonnet' in 1998
The Verve first released 'Sonnet' in 1998. Picture: Getty

Full list of John Lewis Christmas adverts

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2007

  • Title: Shadows
  • Song: Aubade from the Romeo and Juliet suite by Prokofiev

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2008

  • Title: From Me To You
  • Song: From Me To You by The Beatles

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2009

  • Title: Sweet Child of Mine
  • Song: Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, performed by Taken by Trees

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2010

  • Title: A Tribute to Givers
  • Song: Your Song by Elton John, performed by Ellie Goulding

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2011

  • Title: The Long Wait
  • Song: Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want by The Smiths, performed by Slow Moving Millie

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2012

  • Title: The Journey
  • Song: The Power of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, performed by Gabrielle Aplin

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2013

  • Title: The Bear and the Hare
  • Song: Somewhere Only We Know by Keane, performed by Lily Allen

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2014

  • Title: Monty the Penguin
  • Song: Real Love by John Lennon, performed by Tom Odell

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2015

  • Title: Man On The Moon
  • Song: Half The World Away by Oasis, performed by AURORA

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2016

  • Title: Buster The Boxer
  • Song: One Day I'll Fly Away by Randy Crawford, performed by Vaults

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2017

  • Title: Moz The Monster
  • Song: Golden Slumbers by The Beatles, performed by Elbow

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2018

  • Title: The Boy and the Piano
  • Song: Your Song by Elton John

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2019

  • Title: Excitable Edgar
  • Song: Can't Fight This Feeling by REO Speedwagon, performed by Bastille

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2020

  • Title: Give a Little Love
  • Song: A Little Love by Celeste

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2021

  • Title: Unexpected Guest
  • Song: Together in Electric Dream by Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder, performed by Lola Young

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2022

  • Title: The Beginner
  • Song: All The Small Things by Blink-182, performed by Mike Geier

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2023

  • Title: Snapper, the Perfect Christmas Tree
  • Song: Festa by Andrea Bocelli

