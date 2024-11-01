Christmas adverts 2024 revealed: John Lewis, Sainsbury's, Argos, Debenhams and more

1 November 2024, 16:54

The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun
The battle of the Christmas adverts has begun. Picture: Sainsbury's/Debenhams/TK Maxx

By Hope Wilson

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as John Lewis, Sainsbury's, Argos, Debehams, Very and TK Maxx release their 2024 Christmas ads.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christmas is right around the corner, and one thing that really gets us in the merry spirit are the iconic Xmas adverts which light up out TV screens every day.

While last year's adverts were spectacular, the 2024 offerings are just as strong. With some ads some including cute animals and legendary literary characters, others feature some well-known celebrities at the forefront, meaning it's far too difficult to pick a favourite!

As the weather begins changes and we cosy up indoors to watch some festive television, it's time to take a look at the biggest Christmas adverts of the year.

From John Lewis to Tesco, Sainsbury's to Argos, Aldi to Lidl and Debenhams to ASDA, here are all of the 2024 Christmas adverts so far.

The 2024 Christmas adverts have been revealed
The 2024 Christmas adverts have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

John Lewis Christmas advert

The iconic John Lewis Christmas advert is back and while the full video hasn't been released just yet, fans can watch a teaser of what's to come.

Titled 'Give Knowingly', actress Samantha Morton acts as the narrator who tells the viewer of a pink garment which was gifted to our protagonist.

The advert begins: "Knowing you're not into pink, but your mum knows it suits you and that this will become the jumper."

As the clip continues, we see the main character try on the jumper before quickly taking it off and leaving the clothing item on their chair...

Watch the John Lewis Christmas advert teaser here:

John Lewis release teaser to 2024 Christmas Advert

Sainsbury's Christmas advert

Actor Stephen Fry serves as the narrator for this Christmas ad which tells the story of a friendly 24-foot-tall giant and Sainsbury's employee Sophie, as they embark on a tasty journey to find the festive supermarket food.

The pair go on a magical journey locating all of the scrumptious goods on offer this Christmas, with their budding friendship an integral part of the advert.

Watch Sainsbury's Christmas advert here:

Sainsbury's release 2024 Christmas Advert

Debenhams Christmas advert

Elizabeth Hurley, Leomie Anderson, Ellie Taylor and Hannah Cooper-Dommett, star in the glamorous 2024 Debenhams Christmas advert.

The stylish ladies show how easy it is to order goods online while enjoying the festive season hassle free. The term 'Duh, Debenhams' is used throughout the clip as the stars enjoy a fancy Xmas party.

Watch the Debenhams Christmas advert here:

Watch the 2024 Debenhams Christmas advert

Argos Christmas advert

Directed by Greatest Showman filmmaker Michael Gracey, Argos have brought back Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur for another festive advert.

The video includes Trevor performing a sell-out concert to all of his fans, who just so happen to be Connie dolls...

Watch the Argos Christmas advert here:

Watch the 2024 Argos Christmas Advert

Very Christmas advert

Unlike their counterparts, Very have decided to keep their advert from last year and re-use it again in 2024.

Featuring glorious flamingos, Kerry, Cherry and Terry, this advert follows them on their delivery adventure as they gift some cool gifts to the pigeons.

Watch the Very Christmas advert here:

Watch the 2024 Very Christmas Advert

TK Maxx Christmas advert

TK Maxx have also decided to retain their 2023 Christmas advert and use it for the 2024 festive season.

This cute clip shows some farmyard animals donning their coolest clothes as they show off their suave style to viewers. As they appreciate their gifts from the farmer and his wife, we get to listen to the hit Eve and Gwen Stefani track Let Me Blow Ya Mind.

Watch TK Maxx Christmas advert here:

Watch the 2024 TK Maxx Christmas advert

