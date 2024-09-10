Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

By Hope Wilson

A well-loved Gavin and Stacey character is returning for the festive episode, 14 years after they were last seen on the show.

A special Gavin and Stacey character is set to return for the highly-anticipated Christmas episode after missing out on the 2019 special.

Award-winning actress Sheridan Smith who plays Smithy's sister Rudi in the show is said to be making her comeback and has already filmed her scenes.

A source told The Sun: "She is an incredible actress and stepped straight back into Rudi’s shoes. It was like no time had passed at all. Sheridan was over the moon she could go back into the fold and her scenes are brilliant."

The last time Sheridan appeared in the show was back in 2010, with her character often seen galavanting with her brother Smithy.

Sheridan Smith plays Rudi in Gavin and Stacey. Picture: BBC

The actress has not spoken about her upcoming appearance in the show, however her shock cameo will come as a surprise to fans as Sheridan and James Cordon dated each other whilst filming the early seasons of the show.

The pair were in a relationship from 2007–2009 with James previously calling her the 'love of his life'.

James Cordon and Sheridan Smith dated for years. Pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty

While the plot of the festive special is being kept under wraps, the cast have been spotted filming on Barry Island as they return for one final episode.

The exciting news was announced earlier this year when James took to Instagram to write: "Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James ❤️"

James Corden gives us ALL the Gavin & Stacey details! 👀

Fans flooded the comment section with positive messages, with one user writing: "I can already picture the scene. . . Christmas night, back in your pjs, cold turkey sandwiches, crisps, dips and the theme tune drops 🎄😭✨"

Another added: "The news we've all been waiting for 👏🔥"

With a third stating: "Never mind about the presents, dinner! It’s all about Gavin & Stacey on Xmas day!!! 😀"