Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024: Release date, plot, cast and latest updates

2 September 2024, 16:32

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode?
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024 has started filming - but what can we expect from the final episode? Picture: BBC / James Corden - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special finale, from the release date and time, to the cast, plot and much more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gavin & Stacey will return to our screens for one last time on Christmas Day 2024 with an one-off special episode which will bring the story of Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, Smithy, Gwen, Bryn, Pam, Mick and the rest of the gang to a close.

James Corden and Ruth Jones, who are co-creators of the hit series, confirmed earlier this year that this final episode will be the last ever, and more recently they were spotted kicking off filming for the episode on Wales' Barry Island.

Since the announcement that Gavin & Stacey will be returning, fans have been questioning what they can expect from the plot, with the last episode leaving us on a massive cliffhanger as Nessa proposes to Smithy.

While we may not have the answer to that question, we do have details and the latest updates on the cast, release date and time as well as filming.

Gavin & Stacey fans will be able to enjoy the final episode of the hit series on Christmas Day
Gavin & Stacey fans will be able to enjoy the final episode of the hit series on Christmas Day. Picture: BBC

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024 filming begins

On Monday, 2nd September, James Corden sent Gavin & Stacey fans wild when he revealed that filming had started for the highly-anticipated Christmas Special. Posting a picture of Smithy's iconic work car, the 46-year-old star wrote: "Day 1. Here we go."

Meanwhile, Rob Brydon has shared a picture with Gavin & Stacey writer and actress Ruth Jones where he teased: "Something's occuring..."

Ruth Jones has also been spotted out and about in Wales' Barry Island, where some of the series is set, meeting excited residents as filming kicks off.

When is the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024 episode out?

The Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special 2024 will air on Christmas Day on BBC One.

At the moment, there is no time specified for the airing of the episode on the festive day, but this will be confirmed closer to the time.

James Corden shared this picture of Smithy's work car as he confirmed filming had started for the Christmas Special of Gavin & Stacey
James Corden shared this picture of Smithy's work car as he confirmed filming had started for the Christmas Special of Gavin & Stacey. Picture: James Corden / Instagram

Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special 2024 cast

Gavin & Stacey fans will be happy to know that all the main characters will be returning for the Christmas Special finale in 2024, including James Corden as Smithy, Ruth Jones as Nessa, Joanna Page as Stacey and Matthew Horne as Gavin.

Here's a look at the confirmed cast of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special for 2024:

  • James Corden as Smithy
  • Ruth Jones as Nessa
  • Joanna Page as Stacey
  • Matthew Horne as Gavin
  • Rob Brydon as Bryn
  • Melanie Walters as Gwen
  • Alison Steadman as Pam
  • Larry Lamb as Mick

Will this be the last episode of Gavin and Stacey?

Yes! Sadly, James Corden and Ruth Jones have said that this Christmas Special of Gavin & Stacey will be the final episode ever.

In an interview, James reflected: "We’ve finished writing, we will never write anything that Pam (Alison Steadman’s character) says again… We will never come up with an interesting thing that Bryn (Rob Brydon’s character) has done.

“And we just looked at each other and we were just like, ‘Ah, isn’t that amazing?’ To even have the luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care."

He added: “It’s inconceivable to us – all of it. I just feel very emotional by all of it. Everything.”

The main cast of Gavin & Stacey have confirmed they will return for the Christmas Special
The main cast of Gavin & Stacey have confirmed they will return for the Christmas Special. Picture: BBC

What is the plot of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special episode?

At the moment, the plot for the final episode of Gavin & Stacey has been kept strictly under wraps, with both James and Ruth giving nothing away during their interviews.

Ruth joked in an interview that when fans ask her what will happen in the upcoming episode, she simply lies and once told someone there was a "helicopter crash" and that "most of the cast get killed."

The one question which we assume will be answered is whether Nessa and Smithy end up together. The last episode, which was another Christmas Special airing in 2019, left us with a cliffhanger as Nessa got down on one knee to propose to Smithy outside Gwen's house.

But does Smithy say yes? Will we have a Christmas wedding episode? We can only wait!

