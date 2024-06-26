Exclusive

Ruth Jones confirms Gavin and Stacey special will be final episode ever

26 June 2024, 16:47

Ruth Jones confirms Gavin & Stacey special will be last episode ever 😭

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Ruth Jones joined Heart's Dev Griffin this week where she revealed what life has been like since she and James Corden announced the upcoming Gavin and Stacey special.

Ruth Jones, who is currently playing Mother Superior in Sister Act on the West End, joined Heart's Dev this week for the Evening Show where she confirmed that, after the Christmas 2024 special of Gavin and Stacey, there won't be any more episodes of series.

The actress, author and writer - who played Nessa in the hit comedy series - revealed earlier this year alongside her co-star and co-writer James Corden that Gavin and Stacey 'The Finale' would air this Christmas.

Now, Ruth has told Dev that the final episode will be the end of the story for Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Nessa and the rest of the Essex and Barry gang.

You can watch the full interview in the player above.

