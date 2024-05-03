Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day

3 May 2024, 11:00

James Cordon has announced Gavin and Stacey's return
Picture: Instagram/James Cordon/BBC

By Hope Wilson

James Cordon and Ruth Jones have confirmed Gavin and Stacey will be back on our TV screens this Christmas.





Gavin & Stacey is confirmed to return for its 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day.

James Corden took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a black and white image of himself and Ruth Jones, with the pair holding a script titled 'Gavin and Stacey: the finale'.

Alongside the image, James wrote: "Some news...It's official!"

He continued: "We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Gavin and Stacey will be returning in Christmas 2024
Picture: BBC

Rumours began to swirl earlier this year that the show was going to make a comeback, however it has now been officially confirmed that the series will air in 2024.

Whilst the contents of the episode have been kept secret, fans will be able to watch Gavin & Stacey's much-anticipated return on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

