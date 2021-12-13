Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

13 December 2021, 08:11 | Updated: 13 December 2021, 08:12

Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby
Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

Joanna Page has welcomed her fourth child with husband James Thornton and shared a sweet photo of her. 

Congratulations are in order, because Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth child. 

The actress, 44, is already mum to three children with husband James Thorton, and the pair recently welcomed their fourth.

Revealing the happy news on Instagram, Joanna shared an adorable photo of her newborn snuggled into her chest. 

While it’s not clear when the little one was born, her name was revealed, as Joanna added the caption: "Welcome to our family Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts."

Unsurprisingly, Joanna’s friends and fans were quick to comment, with Emmerdale’s Charley Webb writing: “The loveliest news and the loveliest name ♡”

Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Congratulations how beautiful. love to you all ❤️,” while Denise Van Outen added: “Congratulations ❤️”

This comes after the Stacey Shipman star announced back in August that she was expecting, calling the news a ‘surprise’.

Joanna Page shared a photo of her baby bump
Joanna Page shared a photo of her baby bump. Picture: Instagram

"Well, this is a surprise!! Baby number 4 on the way! It's going to be a busy Christmas!" she said at the time. 

And the Joanna has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy, recently sharing a snap of her bump just before she was due to give birth. 

"I think my stomach’s popped #notlongnow," the actress captioned the sweet snap.

Joanna also has Eva, seven, Kit, five, and Noah, four, with husband James who she married back in 2003.

James also shared a photo of his newborn baby with the caption: “She is here! Our wonderful girl Boe Willow Russell. We love you with all our hearts. ❤️”

Meanwhile, this comes after Joanna admitted she is stepping away from acting to concentrate on presenting and spend more time with her family.

Speaking to The Mirror, Joanna admitted: “I really enjoy presenting and it works a lot better with a family as you don’t have to go away for weeks on end.”

After giving birth to Eva, Joanna said she didn’t like working away from her newborn and now wants to spend more time with her kids.

“For the first six months after I had Eva I was away working filming two shows back to back,” she said.

“I had my mum looking after her on set but it was so tough as all I wanted to do was spend time with my new baby."

She added: “Also, I just find presenting a lot more interesting. You’re always doing something different and I love just being myself and chatting to people.

“It can be a lot more fun than sitting alone in a trailer for hours learning lines, then going out to do a scene where you’re pretending to be ­somebody else.”

