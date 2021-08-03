Gavin and Stacey’s Joanna Page, 44, pregnant with 'surprise' fourth baby

Joanna Page is pregnant with her fourth child. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Joanna Page has announced she is going to have a baby later this year with her husband, James Thornton.

Congratulations are in order because Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has announced she's expecting her fourth child.

The star - who has played Stacey in the BBC sitcom since 2007 - already shares Eva, seven, Kit, five, and Noah, four, with her husband James Thornton.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Joanna posted a sweet photo of herself smiling at the camera with her baby bump.

She wrote alongside it: "Well this is a surprise! Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas!"

Her followers and friends were quick to comment, with Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen writing: "Aw, congratulations ❤️."

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: "😍😍😍😍 congratulations xx" and Emmerdale's Charley Webb said: "Oh wow ❤️ lovely news."

Ulrika Jonsson commented: "Woohoo," with four red heart emojis, while Fearne Cotton simply added a heart.

Joanna Page and her husband James Thornton are expecting another baby. Picture: Getty Images

Joanna’s husband also shared the news on his own social media, writing: “My wonderful wife @iamjoannapage is pregnant and doesn’t she look amazing!!! We are having baby number 4! #almostafiveasideteam #nosleep.”

Actor James starred alongside his wife in the BBC adaptation of the Charles Dickens novel David Copperfield and is also known for playing John Barton on Emmerdale.

The couple have been married since 2003, but Joanna previously said they spent a lot of time arguing during the first lockdown last March.

In an interview with The Sun, she said: “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other.

“Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other.”

Meanwhile, fellow Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon, who plays Uncle Bryn in the series, hinted there could be another episode on the cards.

In his Brydon & podcast, the 56-year-old said: "Well, I think they might do one more special.

"Because they left it hanging, didn't they, with the proposal?

"So it would seem strange if they didn't. But they should crack on if they are going to do it."

The 2019 Christmas special was one of the most watched non-live shows of the decade on the BBC.