EastEnders' Toby-Alexander Smith shares first photo with Emmerdale star Amy Walsh after secret romance

Toby-Alexander Smith has gone Instagram official with Amy Walsh. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have shared a loved up selfie together for the first time.

EastEnders’ Toby-Alexander Smith has gone Instagram official with his soap star girlfriend Amy Walsh.

The 31-year-old - who plays Gray Atkins - started secretly dating the Emmerdale actress last year.

And now the pair have shown off their romance after attending a wedding together over the weekend.

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith have shared a selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Amy - who is known as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale - shared a string of photos from the romantic day.

After snapping a selfie of the pair, Amy, 34, posted it on her Insta account, before Toby quickly reshared the same snap.

The caption on the pic read: "At the Machin-Crane Wedding 2.0".

It was revealed in December last year that the couple were dating, before they made their first public appearance on the red carpet at A Christmas Carol in London.

Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh have been together since last year. Picture: Alamy

An insider told The Sun at the time: "It’s early days but they really like each other. They’re both very busy with packed work schedules at opposite ends of the country, but they try to spend as much time together as they can."

Back in June, Toby shared a sweet message about Amy on Instagram following her appearance on ITV's Loose Women.

He wrote: "Not only smashed her Loose Women interview but is also smashing her incredibly important storyline!" he wrote.

Amy also recently opened up about the reaction her boyfriend is getting for playing ‘Enders villain Gray Atkins.

Viewers will know Gray killed his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) last September, and has since murdered Tina Carter and pushed Kush Kazemi in front of a tube.

Amy admitted that some people find it hard to separate him in real life from his character, telling the Loose Women panel: “He’s been quite lucky but you do get a bit. It’s more online than anything else.

“But I just always say it’s because you’re so good, you’re doing a good job and that’s all that matters.”

On Toby’s birthday, Amy also shared a sweet photo with the caption: “Happy 30th Birthday, you wonderful man.”