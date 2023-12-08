EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/X

By Hope Wilson

It has been revealed that the Christmas episode of EastEnders will air later than usual.

EastEnders highly anticipated Christmas episode is facing a scheduling shake-up, leaving fans frustrated.

For the past year, viewers have been guessing who The Six murder victim will be, with the cast dropping some subtle hints as to who will be leaving Albert Square.

It was recently revealed that there were seven possible victims, including Dean Wicks, Keanu Taylor and Nish Panesar, however viewers will have to watch on the big day to discover who has been killed.

This week EastEnders bosses announced that fans will have to wait until later than normal to witness the murder, as the Christmas episode is set to air at 9:45pm.

The seven possible EastEnders murder victims have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Many viewers were left annoyed by the scheduling change taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their concerns over the later airing time.

One user wrote: "Why is EastEnders on so stupidly late on Christmas Day."

Another added: "Schedulers 9.45 on Christmas Day is way too late for an hour long episode you’re cramming too much into 1 day instead of spreading it out over 10 days or so think you need to reconsider and remove an item and put EastEnders on earlier."

A third stated: "Sorry why is EastEnders on so late? Bring back 5pm Christmas EastEnders."

Watch the EastEnders Christmas trailer here:

EastEnders Christmas trailer revealed

The Six storyline was announced months ago with Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all suspected murderers.

It was revealed that one of the women would murder a male character, however the identity of the matriarch who commits the crime has been kept under wraps.

The Six Storyline will reach completion at the end of this month. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It is also unclear who will be killed, however the potential victim list has been narrowed down to seven.

Jack Branning, Nish Panesar, Dean Wicks, Phil Mitchell, Keanu Taylor, Ravi Gulari or Rocky Cotton could be murdered this Christmas.

