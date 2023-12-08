EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated

8 December 2023, 16:49

EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated
EastEnders Christmas episode faces scheduling shake-up leaving fans frustrated. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/X

By Hope Wilson

It has been revealed that the Christmas episode of EastEnders will air later than usual.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

EastEnders highly anticipated Christmas episode is facing a scheduling shake-up, leaving fans frustrated.

For the past year, viewers have been guessing who The Six murder victim will be, with the cast dropping some subtle hints as to who will be leaving Albert Square.

It was recently revealed that there were seven possible victims, including Dean Wicks, Keanu Taylor and Nish Panesar, however viewers will have to watch on the big day to discover who has been killed.

This week EastEnders bosses announced that fans will have to wait until later than normal to witness the murder, as the Christmas episode is set to air at 9:45pm.

The seven possible EastEnders murder victims have been revealed
The seven possible EastEnders murder victims have been revealed. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Many viewers were left annoyed by the scheduling change taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to voice their concerns over the later airing time.

One user wrote: "Why is EastEnders on so stupidly late on Christmas Day."

Another added: "Schedulers 9.45 on Christmas Day is way too late for an hour long episode you’re cramming too much into 1 day instead of spreading it out over 10 days or so think you need to reconsider and remove an item and put EastEnders on earlier."

A third stated: "Sorry why is EastEnders on so late? Bring back 5pm Christmas EastEnders."

Watch the EastEnders Christmas trailer here:

EastEnders Christmas trailer revealed

The Six storyline was announced months ago with Stacey Slater, Suki Panesar, Linda Carter, Sharon Watts, Denise Fox and Kathy Beale all suspected murderers.

It was revealed that one of the women would murder a male character, however the identity of the matriarch who commits the crime has been kept under wraps.

The Six Storyline will reach completion at the end of this month
The Six Storyline will reach completion at the end of this month. Picture: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It is also unclear who will be killed, however the potential victim list has been narrowed down to seven.

Jack Branning, Nish Panesar, Dean Wicks, Phil Mitchell, Keanu Taylor, Ravi Gulari or Rocky Cotton could be murdered this Christmas.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'.

I'm A Celebrity final 'at risk of being cancelled' as real cyclone heads towards camp

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours

MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £100,000

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson after being voted out

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

I'm A Celebrity star reveals 'secret incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

I'm A Celebrity star hints at off-camera 'incident' between Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears

Trending on Heart

Cases of whooping cough are soaring across the country.

What is the 100-day cough? Symptoms to spot as nasty infection sweeps the UK

Lifestyle

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

Lifestyle

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at a nightclub

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

Celebrities

Check how much you'll be paying as the TV licence bill goes up.

TV licence: How much is it rising by and when will the cost change?

Money

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Lifestyle

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box

When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

Lifestyle

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Celebrities

A calendar flicking through

How many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

What has Martin Lewis said about student loans? How one million people could be owed money

Lifestyle

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he's having another baby

Ashley Cain hits back at trolls after announcing he is expecting his second child

Celebrities

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

Paul Sinha dispels myth about The Chase: Celebrity Special with brutal story

I'm A Celebrity: When is the Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

I'm A Celebrity: When is Celebrity Cyclone 2023?

How long is I'm A Celebrity on for and when does it end?

When is the final of I'm A Celebrity?

Why Ant and Dec have to cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials

Why Ant and Dec cover their watches during I'm A Celebrity trials