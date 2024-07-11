Twisters 2024 release date, cast and plot explained

11 July 2024, 16:47 | Updated: 11 July 2024, 16:48

Twisters will release on the 17th of June 2024
Twisters will release on the 17th of June 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

Twisters starring Glen Powell has been creating a lot of hype this summer, but when is it coming out? Who is starring in it and what is the film about? Release date, cast and plot explained.

There’s been a severe lack of environmental thrillers released in cinemas over the last decade, but Twisters has arrived to change all that.

Not only does the tornado movie, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, hit the exact spot of fear that the 1996 film Twister did when it comes to being whisked into a giant wind vortex, but the cast took method acting to the next level during filming.

During production, the cast and crew had to seek shelter as an EF3 tornado spouted just 30 miles from where they were shooting.

So when is this action-packed film going to release in the UK? Is it connected to the 1996 film? What’s the plot of Twisters and who’s in the full cast? Here’s what we know.

The cast and crew experienced real tornados during filming Twisters (2024)
The cast and crew experienced real tornados during filming Twisters (2024). Picture: Alamy

When does Twisters (2024) come out?

The 2024 film Twisters will be released on 17 July 2024 in cinemas across the UK.

Is 'Twisters' (2024) a remake of 'Twister' (1996)?

Whilst Twisters is technically a sequel to the 1996 film Twister, it will be a completely standalone sequel and you won’t need to have watched the first one to understand the plot.

Lead actor Glen Powell described the film to Vogue as "its own standalone story in the modern day." According to him, the only thing that will connect the two films will be the storms.

"We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one," Glen told the magazine, "It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation."

Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in the 1996 action thriller Twister
Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt starred in the 1996 action thriller Twister. Picture: Alamy

What's the plot of Twisters (2024)?

Films buffs can get excited because the screenplay for Twisters has been written by Mark. L Smith, who adapted The Revenant, and Lee Isaac Chung, writer-director of Korean masterpiece Minari.

The film follows self-proclaimed Tornado Wrangler, Tyer Owens, who’s built himself a career on social media chasing wild storms for fun.

Storm chaser Javi convinces his friend and storm tracker, Kate Cooper, to get out of her safety seat studying meteorology behind a desk and dive into the thick of it.

Kate embarks on a journey to test out a new form of technology on tornadoes in Oklahoma.

With Tyler’s confidence bordering on cockiness and Kate’s reserved nature, the mismatched pair end up chasing the ultimate storm.

Watch the trailer for Twisters below

Watch the trailer for Twisters

The full cast of Twisters

Twisters (2024) stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in lead roles
Twisters (2024) stars Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in lead roles. Picture: Getty

Glen Powell plays Tyler Owens

You’ll recognise Glen Powell from his hit films Hitman and Anyone But You where he starred opposite Sydney Sweeney.

Daisy Edgar Jones plays Kate Cooper

You’ll recognise Daisy Edgar Jones from her work in the award-winning series Normal People as well as Banner Under Heaven. She also starred in films Where The Crawdad Sings and modern cult classic Fresh.

Anthony Ramos plays Javi

Anthony Ramos is an actor who specialises in musical theatre and starred in dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton.

With his background, it’s no wonder he’s also appeared in the musical likes of A Star Is Born and In The Heights.

Twisters star Kiernan Shipka stars in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Twisters star Kiernan Shipka stars in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Picture: Getty

Kiernan Shipka plays Addy

It’s no surprise if you recognise Kiernan Shipka, she’s had a huge career as a child actor, but her most recognisable work is her starring role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

David Corenswet plays Scott

If you don’t already know David Corenswet, then you’re about to.

His career has been speckled with arthouse classics and smaller roles, but in 2025, David will star in Superman: Legacy as Clark Kent himself, so the whole world is about to know his name.

Twisters David Corenswet is set to star as the next Superman in Superman: Legacy
Twisters David Corenswet is set to star as the next Superman in Superman: Legacy. Picture: Getty

Katy O'Brian plays Dani

You’ll recognise Katy O’Brian from her numerous roles in Disney and Marvel films as well as television shows such as The Mandalorian, Black Lightening, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Brandon Perea plays Boone

You’ll recognise Brandon Perea from his role as Alfonso Sosa on Netflix’s The OA as well as in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated film Nope.

Maura Tierney plays Cathy

You’ll recognise Maura Tierney from her work over the years in shows such as ER, The Affair, Primal Fear, Liar Liar and most recently The Iron Claw opposite Zac Efron.

Twisters Brandon Perea entered the industry in Jordan Peele's Nope
Twisters Brandon Perea entered the industry in Jordan Peele's Nope. Picture: Getty

You can find the rest of the talented cast below;

  • Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) plays Jeb
  • Nik Dodani (Atypical) plays Praveen
  • Harry Haden-Paton (Downton Abby, The Crown) plays Ben
  • Sasha Lane (Loki) plays Lily
  • Tunde Adebimpe plays Dexter
  • David Born plays Riggs
  • Laura Poe plays Debra
  • Austin Bullock plays Manny
  • Stephen Oyoung plays Mike

