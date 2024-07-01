My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

1 July 2024, 13:03

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023
My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

My Mum Your Dad UK will be returning for season 2 in 2024. Here’s what we know about the release date, cast, where to watch it and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad UK first dropped in 2023 and created waves with its fresh take on the concept of a dating reality show.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the premise follows single parents who are given a second chance at finding love after being nominated for the show by their own children.

With romantic scenery filmed in the country and heartwarming stories, fans were overjoyed when season 2 was announced in October 2023.

But when is it coming out? Who’ll be in it? And where can you watch it? Here’s what we know.

My Mum Your Dad season 1 dropped don the 11th of September 2023
My Mum Your Dad season 1 dropped don the 11th of September 2023. Picture: ITV

When is My Mum Your Dad season 2 coming out?

Unfortunately, an exact date has not been released just yet for the second season of My Mum Your Dad UK.

We do know, however, that the show will air in September 2024 on ITV, with the channel already advertising the return.

Children nominate their parents to enter the dating game
Children nominate their parents to enter the dating game. Picture: Instagram: @mymumyourdaduk

Who is in the cast of My Mum Your Dad season 2?

Out of all the couples who met one another in season one, unfortunately, only Roger and Janey managed to stay together and it hasn’t been confirmed whether any of the previous cast will return to give it yet another go.

With the fresh new season, there will be a fresh new cast and casting is still currently open for the upcoming series. Despite the changes, the lovely Davina McCall will be returning to host the second series.

Series two's synopsis reads, “Once again the grown-up kids return to the surveillance room dubbed the ‘Bunker’ where they are entrusted with the fate of their single parents as they search for love in the retreat - watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front-row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection and ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches."

Roger and Janey are still together from season one of My Mum Your Dad
Roger and Janey are still together from season one of My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Can you still apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024?

Yes you can! Applications for the upcoming season are still open. We do not know, however, when they will close so you should be quick!

According to HelloRayo, “Bosses have confirmed 'applications will remain open until we announce a closing date.”

You can apply here.

Where can I watch My Mum Your Dad UK season 2?

My Mum, Your Dad will air on the same channel as season one did, across ITV1/STV1, as well as ITVX/STV Player.

“The heartfelt reaction to this show was incredible and we are absolutely delighted that ITV is bringing it back for another series,” Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment stated.

“There was real joy in watching the amazing relationships between the grown-up kids and their parents; they cried as their parents' vulnerabilities showed and cringed as new connections and dates played out. My Mum, Your Dad has heart, warmth and laughs in every show and that really resonated with viewers.”

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Jeremy Clarkson plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Jeremy Clarkson announces plans to open a pub in the Cotswolds

Love Island's Ciaran shares a past with Casa Amor girl Ellie

What happened between Love Island's Ciaran and Ellie? Their secret past revealed

Emma Milton is reportedly taking part in Love Island

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Emma Milton? Age, Instagram and famous ex-boyfriend revealed

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024

Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island

When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public

Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

Trending on Heart

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend? Inside romance with billionaire's son Carlo Agostinelli

Celebrities

David Beckham, Sir David Attenborough and Katherine Jenkins are the first celebrities in the Royal Box for Wimbledon 2024

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today? All the famous tennis fans

News

Everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu explained

Emma Raducanu fact file - Tennis star's net worth, height, family and titles explained

News

The V&A Museum will be hosting a Taylor Swift exhibit

Taylor Swift V&A exhibition - Ticket information, dates and what's on display

Here's some of the best hairstyles for festival season 2024

Festival hair inspiration 2024: Easy and creative ideas from the experts

Lifestyle

Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 timings and order of play

What time does Wimbledon start today? Opening times, order of play and TV schedule

News

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer

Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children
Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk
Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited

Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got divorced in 2010

Shania Twain's turbulent love life explained from two husbands and a wife swap

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK

Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information