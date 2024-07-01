My Mum Your Dad season 2 - Release date, cast and more

My Mum Your Dad was renewed for season 2 in October 2023. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

My Mum Your Dad UK will be returning for season 2 in 2024. Here’s what we know about the release date, cast, where to watch it and more.

My Mum Your Dad UK first dropped in 2023 and created waves with its fresh take on the concept of a dating reality show.

Hosted by Davina McCall, the premise follows single parents who are given a second chance at finding love after being nominated for the show by their own children.

With romantic scenery filmed in the country and heartwarming stories, fans were overjoyed when season 2 was announced in October 2023.

But when is it coming out? Who’ll be in it? And where can you watch it? Here’s what we know.

My Mum Your Dad season 1 dropped don the 11th of September 2023. Picture: ITV

When is My Mum Your Dad season 2 coming out?

Unfortunately, an exact date has not been released just yet for the second season of My Mum Your Dad UK.

We do know, however, that the show will air in September 2024 on ITV, with the channel already advertising the return.

Children nominate their parents to enter the dating game. Picture: Instagram: @mymumyourdaduk

Who is in the cast of My Mum Your Dad season 2?

Out of all the couples who met one another in season one, unfortunately, only Roger and Janey managed to stay together and it hasn’t been confirmed whether any of the previous cast will return to give it yet another go.

With the fresh new season, there will be a fresh new cast and casting is still currently open for the upcoming series. Despite the changes, the lovely Davina McCall will be returning to host the second series.

Series two's synopsis reads, “Once again the grown-up kids return to the surveillance room dubbed the ‘Bunker’ where they are entrusted with the fate of their single parents as they search for love in the retreat - watching along, there will be some new twists along the way as they get a front-row seat to how their parents fare in their bid to make a romantic connection and ultimately decide if they give their blessing to any potential matches."

Roger and Janey are still together from season one of My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Can you still apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024?

Yes you can! Applications for the upcoming season are still open. We do not know, however, when they will close so you should be quick!

According to HelloRayo, “Bosses have confirmed 'applications will remain open until we announce a closing date.”

You can apply here.

Where can I watch My Mum Your Dad UK season 2?

My Mum, Your Dad will air on the same channel as season one did, across ITV1/STV1, as well as ITVX/STV Player.

“The heartfelt reaction to this show was incredible and we are absolutely delighted that ITV is bringing it back for another series,” Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment stated.

“There was real joy in watching the amazing relationships between the grown-up kids and their parents; they cried as their parents' vulnerabilities showed and cringed as new connections and dates played out. My Mum, Your Dad has heart, warmth and laughs in every show and that really resonated with viewers.”

