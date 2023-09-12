Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows
12 September 2023, 13:52
My Mum Your Dad presenter Davina McCall is back with a brand new dating show but what do we need to know about our favourite host? Here's all the vital facts from her age to her super successful career.
Davina McCall is back on our TV screens hosting her new dating show, My Mum Your Dad and viewers are already showering the presenter and show with praise.
Dubbed the 'middle-aged' Love Island, Davina is helping single mums and dads reconnect with romance with a little help from their children in her quest to find love amongst the contestants.
But not only is it the likes of contestants such as Roger and Clayton getting a good reaction from viewers, it's Davina herself who has become a favourite amongst households throughout the UK.
Her weight loss, exercise journey, menopause chat and of course, her own personal love life honesty has helped her cement her status as a loveable and down to earth presenter.
So as we get to watch Davina work her romantic magic every night with her new show, here's all the essential details you need to know about her from her height, to her children and even her TV presenting career.
How old is Davina McCall?
Born on October 16 in 1967, Davina is currently 55 years old.
A libra, Davina has become a role model for women everywhere as she confidently broke the stigma surrounding the menopause as she spoke up about her own experiences with it.
Davina reveals she was 44 when it begun and has a TV programme and book on the subject.
How tall is Davina McCall?
Just above average height, Davina measures in at 1.7m which is around 5ft and 7 inches.
Roger shares heartbreaking story of losing his wife on Your Mum My Dad
How many children does Davina McCall have?
Davina has three children whom she had with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson who she likes to keep out of the spot light.
She has two daughters, Holly, 21, and Tilly, 19, and her youngest is her son Chester, 16.
What other TV shows has Davina McCall presented?
One of the UK's most successful TV presenters, Davina has an extensive list of TV shows she's worked on her in her career.
Some of her best and well known work includes:
- My Mum Your Dad
- Long Lost Family
- The Masked Singer
- Big Brother
- Streetmate
- The Million Pound Drop
- This Time Next Year
- The Jump
- Davina McCall's Language of Love
- Don't Try This At Home
- Popstars: The Rivals
- The Biggest Loser
