My Mum Your Dad viewers left in tears over Roger's heartbreaking admission

12 September 2023, 13:11 | Updated: 12 September 2023, 13:55

Roger shares heartbreaking story of losing his wife on Your Mum My Dad

Postman Roger revealed his wife of 30 years had recently passed away from cancer as he looks for love again on Davina McCall's new dating show, My Mum Your Dad.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad viewers were left in tears last night after contestant Roger told the devastating story of how he became a widow.

The father-of-three, 58, broke down during his first date with fellow singleton Caroline as he revealed his wife of 30 years had died just 18 months before.

The rugged postman explained that his former spouse Joanne, 52, was diagnosed with melanoma four years after she successfully beat breast cancer and passed away when the disease spread to her brain.

Speaking of the heart-wrenching moment she lost her life, he said she went to sleep on the sofa and "never woke up".

The postman broke down as he spoke of his wife's passing.
The postman broke down as he spoke of his wife's passing. Picture: ITV

During the ITV show's debut episode on Monday night, Roger said: "She had breast cancer about three or four years ago and she got over that and we thought 'brilliant'. And then we were on holiday in Italy and I just looked behind her ear and it was irritating her, just a little spot behind her ear.

"And I said 'you need to get that checked Jo when we get back'. And she did and she got seen to really quick, and it was melanoma but she didn't know at that time that the cancer had gone to her brain.

"She said 'I'm very tired', I said 'come on I will put you to bed or do you want to go on the settee?'. And she says 'put me on settee'. And then I come in about half an hour later, and I should have just phoned for an ambulance straight away. And she basically never woke up again."

Fellow contestant Caroline was left in floods of tears.
Fellow My Mum Your Dad contestant Caroline was left in floods of tears. Picture: ITV

Roger was nominated to take part in the mid-life dating show by his daughter Jess.

Despite tragically losing her mum, the 28-year-old admitted she was rooting for her dad and wanted him to meet someone new.

She explained: "My brother and sister and I wanted to tell him that we were happy for him to start dating. He’s funny, handsome and caring. He needs someone with a sense of humour."

Roger's wife Joanne passed away 18 months ago.
Roger's wife Joanne passed away 18 months ago. Picture: Instagram

However viewers weren't convinced the single widow was ready to date again.

"It’s quite clear that Roger is just wishing it was his wife sat on that couch with him & that the whole thing was a terrible idea," wrote one social media user.

"I think roger is finding this all too soon bless him. Also his daughter as well. It’s gona be hard seeing him with someone else. It’s only been a year. I think they both need more time," another viewer commented.

While a third added: "This show really IS far too early for him. This is not the time - he needs to talk it all out and good friends and family to carry him for awhile longer. Perhaps he will a meet a friend that stays a caring friend after the cameras have gone away."

The dad-of-three was nominated by his daughter Jess.
The dad-of-three was nominated by his daughter Jess. Picture: ITV

Although many people online seemed skeptical about Roger's readiness to fall in love again, he admitted he wanted to get back out there.

Roger said: "Following my wife passing 18 months ago, I didn’t really want to meet anyone. But I’m going on the show to get some confidence. I know I’m laying myself bare."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Thomas is smitten with his wife Caroline and their two children

Adam Thomas wife and children: A look inside his beautiful family life

Adam Thomas took to Instagram to reveal his diagnosis

What illness does Adam Thomas have? Actor reveals chronic illness diagnosis after secret health battle
Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, height, children and TV shows

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there and when does it end?

Trending on Heart

B&M will take on 51 of Wilko's 400 stores.

Is B&M taking over Wilko and what stores have they bought?

Shopping

Young girl holding up autumn leaf in the sunlight alongside a picture of pumpkins

When is the first day of autumn 2023 and what is the autumn equinox?

Weather

Bake Off 2023: Release date, hosts, judges and contestants

Great British Bake Off 2023: Start date, hosts, judges and contestants revealed

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

My Mum Your Dad contestants revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Paul and his daughter Mazey are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Paul, what is his job and who is his daughter Mazey?

Monique and her daughter Taiya are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?

Clayton and Christian will be taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Clayton, what is his job and who is his son Christian?

Caroline and her daughter Karli are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?

Natalie and her son Kaliel are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?

Elliot is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Elliott, what is his job and who is his son Zachary?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life: Ex-husband, split and new boyfriend revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

Stacey confessed that she and Joe sometimes struggle with their huge brood.

Stacey Solomon ‘can’t cope’ with five kids and rules out more with Joe Swash

Celebrities