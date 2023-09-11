Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed? Location details revealed

11 September 2023, 20:30 | Updated: 11 September 2023, 21:21

Son watches his dad on a date on Your Mum My Dad

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The cast of My Mum Your Dad will move into a countryside manor for ten days in a bid to find love again - but where is the ITV dating show filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Davina McCall will host a new ITV dating show, My Mum Your Dad, created for middle-of-life single parents who are looking for love.

The series, which was previously dubbed 'Love Island for the middle-aged', will take place over 10 days and will see a handful of single parents move in together and start dating in a bid to find a connection.

Meanwhile, their children will be watching their progress from The Bunker, where they will also be able to make some decisions regarding their parent's love life.

The countryside mansion is a beautiful setting for anyone to fall in love, but what do we know about the location where My Mum Your Dad was filmed?

The My Mum Your Dad house is located in Surrey and it reported to cost a whopping £8million
The My Mum Your Dad house is located in Surrey and it reported to cost a whopping £8million. Picture: ITV

Where is My Mum Your Dad filmed?

My Mum Your Dad was filmed earlier this year at a countryside mansion in West Sussex, Surrey.

The house is reported to be worth a massive £8million and features 45 acres of land, two swimming pools, a gym and a sauna.

The house also comes complete with a tennis court, a spa, a hot tub and - of course - beautiful countryside views.

Davina McCall, who will host the show, described the location as: "The most romantic countryside location."

The My Mum Your Dad house comes complete with two swimming pools, a sauna, a spa and beautiful scenery
The My Mum Your Dad house comes complete with two swimming pools, a sauna, a spa and beautiful scenery. Picture: ITV

Who is in the My Mum Your Dad cast?

These are the parents and children taking part in My Mum Your Dad:

  • Monique, 50
  • Taiya, 21

  • Sharon, 53
  • Tia, 24

  • Caroline, 51
  • Karli, 20

  • Natalie, 44
  • Kaliel, 20

  • Paul, 47
  • Mazey, 21

  • Clayton, 57
  • Christian, 35

  • Roger, 58
  • Jess, 28

  • Elliott, 53
  • Zachary, 21

  • Janey, 47
  • William, 19

You can find the full line-up, with details of jobs and dating histories, here.

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

My Mum Your Dad contestants revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Paul and his daughter Mazey are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Paul, what is his job and who is his daughter Mazey?

Roger is taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Roger, what is his job and who is his daughter Jess?

Monique and her daughter Taiya are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Monique, what is her job and who is her daughter Taiya?

Clayton and Christian will be taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Clayton, what is his job and who is his son Christian?

Trending on Heart

Caroline and her daughter Karli are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Caroline, what is her job and who is her daughter Karli?

Natalie and her son Kaliel are taking part in My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Natalie, what is her job and who is her son Kaliel?

Elliot is looking for love on My Mum Your Dad

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Elliott, what is his job and who is his son Zachary?

Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life: Ex-husband, split and new boyfriend revealed

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

What happened to Roger's wife? My Mum Your Dad star's heartbreaking loss revealed

Stacey confessed that she and Joe sometimes struggle with their huge brood.

Stacey Solomon ‘can’t cope’ with five kids and rules out more with Joe Swash

Celebrities

The chief executive of Wilko thanked staff for all their hard work.

Is Wilko still open? Everything you need to know, from shop closures to administration

Shopping

Over 50 Wilko stores are shutting their doors this week.

Which Wilko stores are closing down? Full list of 52 locations revealed

Shopping

Olly Rix is reportedly leaving Call The Midwife

Call The Midwife star 'written-out' from show leaving cast 'stunned and upset'

The 36-year-old Emmerdale star married EastEnders actor Toby in Montenegro.

Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh marries EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith

Celebrities

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023 so far

Lifestyle

Big Brother 2023 has two new presenters

Who is hosting Big Brother 2023?

Stacey Solomon says her 'dreams have come true' as she launches homeware range

Stacey Solomon says her 'dreams have come true' as she launches homeware range

Celebrities