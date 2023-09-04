My Mum Your Dad line-up revealed: Meet the single parents looking for love

Here is the full line-up of the single parents taking part in Davina McCall's new dating show My Mum, Your Dad.

My Mum, Your Dad is the new dating show for single parents hitting TV screens on 11th September, with Davina McCall as host.

The show - previously dubbed 'Love Island' for middle-aged singletons – will take place over 10 days in hour-long episodes where single parents will get a second chance at love.

The twist is that their children will be playing matchmaker behind the scenes, and watching as their parents start dating again.

Ahead of the show's launch, meet the single parents and children set to appear on the new show:

Monique

Monique is looking for someone handsome and tall. Picture: ITV

Age: 50

From: Winchmore Hill

Job: Therapist and student

Self-description: Kind-hearted, a believer in God and positive. I radiate love!

Looking to meet: Someone handsome and tall. Someone who makes my heart flutter! And someone who knows exactly what he wants. I don’t like pastries, so we don’t do flakes!

Monique's daughter: Taiya

Monique and her daughter Taiya. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: North London

Job: Student

Reason for nominating mum: I nominated my mum because I think she deserves love! She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years so I thought now is my mum’s time.

Sharon

Sharon is looking for someone who has the same morals, qualities, aspirations and goals as her. Picture: ITV

Age: 53

From: Sunderland

Job: Safeguarding and welfare officers in education

Self-description: Fun, genuine, personable.

Looking to meet: Somebody who has the same morals, the same qualities, the same aspirations and goals.

Sharon's daughter: Tia

Sharon and her daughter Tia. Picture: ITV

Age: 24

From: Sunderland

Job: Social media influencer

Reason for nominating mum: I feel like it’s finally her time to be happy. I think she’s put herself on the backburner to bring up myself and my sister. In the last few years I feel like she’s given up on love, so she didn’t want to try anymore. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first.

Caroline

Caroline is looking to meet someone genuine with good morals. Picture: ITV

Age: 51

From: South Lanarkshire

Job: Tech advisor/scan assistant at a private baby clinic

Self-description: Charismatic, outgoing and fun. I can be a bit fiery at times!

Looking to meet: Someone genuine, with good morals about them. I like people that smile a lot!

Caroline's daughter: Karli

Caroline and her daughter Karli. Picture: ITV

Age: 20

From: South Lanarkshire

Job: Flight attendant

Reason for nominating mum: She was single for a while and she doesn’t seem to have any luck with guys. So I thought why not?

Natalie

Natalie has a list on her phone of characteristics she is looking for in a partner. Picture: ITV

Age: 44

From: Bournemouth

Job: Self-esteem and relationship recovery coach

Self-description: Adventurous, deep and outgoing.

Looking to meet: I have got a list on my phone to help me manifest all the qualities and characteristics I respect and appreciate in someone. I have read it out to a few people and they say, ‘You’re waiting for the second coming of Jesus, aren’t you?’

Natalie's son: Kaliel

Natalie and her son Kaliel. Picture: ITV

Age: 20

From: Bournemouth

Job: Gas and plumbing apprentice

Reason for nominating mum: I wanted her to find someone and be happy. I saw it advertised and I thought it would be perfect for her.

Paul

Paul is looking for someone who is interesting and who has a strong character. Picture: ITV

Age: 47

From: London, living in Bath

Job: Owner of a decorating company

Self-description: Very chilled, laid back and loyal.

Looking to meet: Someone that’s interesting and a strong character. I like someone to question me and challenge me.

Paul's daughter: Mazey

Paul and his daughter Mazey. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: Bath

Job: University student

Reason for nomination dad: I want to see him settled. The way he was dating before wasn’t working. I wanted him to date outside of the box.

Clayton

Clayton is looking for someone attractive and family-orientated. Picture: ITV

Age: 57

From: Nottingham

Job: Pastoral support officer

Self-description: I’m pretty effervescent. I’m all about balance in terms of fun - I’d say there’s a cheeky side to me. I’m pretty energetic. I’m straight-talking as well.

Looking to meet: I’m looking for someone who I find physically attractive - I won’t make any excuses for that - but also someone that’s family orientated. We have a lot of gatherings and BBQs.

Clayton's son: Christian

Clayton and his son Christian. Picture: ITV

Age: 35

From: Nottingham

Job: Graphic artist/warehouse employee

Reason for nominating dad: I just want him to settle down, find the right person - he’s getting on now! I want him to live life with someone. I want him to travel with someone and get out there.

Roger

Roger is looking for someone with a sense of humour. Picture: ITV

Age: 58

From: Derbyshire

Job: Postman

Self-description: Fun, loving, conscientious, struggling to get old - I don’t want to get old. With what’s happened to me, I lost my wife, I know that you can get up and life can be over in a split second. People talk about it, but I’ve actually seen it.

Looking to meet: A sense of humour is massively important and finding common ground. Kindness and just generally being a nice person.

Roger's daughter: Jess

Roger and his daughter Jess. Picture: ITV

Age: 28

From: Derbyshire

Job: Network rail planner

Reason for nomination dad: It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do.

Elliott

Elliott is looking for someone to make-up for his inadequacies. Picture: ITV

Age: 53

From: Essex

Job: PE teacher and football coach

Self-description: My son would say I am good fun, easy going (I’m not easy going).

Looking to meet: Someone that matches my traits and makes up for my inadequacies and hopefully I can make up for theirs as well.

Elliott's son: Zachary

Elliott and his son Zachary. Picture: ITV

Age: 21

From: Essex

Job: University student

Reason for nominating dad: He deserves a chance to be happy and he hasn’t had that. I want him to have what a lot of his friends have done; get married and settle down. He deserves the opportunity to find the ‘end stages’ of love.

Janey

Janey is looking for someone funny and loyal. Picture: ITV

Age: 47

From: West Sussex

Job: Singer/ recruitment manager

Self-description: Fun, kind, outgoing and creative.

Looking to meet: Someone like myself really! Funny, kind, loyal and is looking for their forever person.

Janey's son: William

Janey and her son William. Picture: ITV

Age: 19

From: West Sussex

Job: Student

Reason for nomination mum: It’s getting a bit desperate now! We need a good chance of getting her to find someone. If it takes me to get involved, then that’s apparently how dire things have got!

