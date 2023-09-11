My Mum Your Dad: How old is Sharon, what is her job and who is her daughter Tia?

Here's everything you need to know about My Mum Your Dad's Sharon from her age to her dating history and children.

Sharon is one of the singletons taking part in Davina McCall's dating show for single parents, My Mum Your Dad.

The show will see Sharon, alongside a handful of other single parents, move into a countryside house as they attempt to find love again.

Meanwhile, Sharon's daughter Tia will be watching from behind the scenes and making decisions over who her mum dates.

Here's everything you need to know about Sharon:

Sharon is looking to find love, and her daughter Tia is going to help her on My Mum Your Dad
Picture: ITV

How old is Sharon on My Mum Your Dad?

Sharon from My Mum Your Dad is 53-years-old.

What is Sharon on My Mum Your Dad's job?

Sharon is based in Sunderland where she works as a safeguarding and welfare officer in education.

Sharon is a 53-year-old safeguarding and welfare officer in education from Sunderland
Picture: @sharonbenson_6/Instagram

Who is Sharon's daughter on My Mum Your Dad?

Sharon's daughter is Tia, who is also starring in My Mum Your Dad, as she watches her mum's return to dating.

Tia is 24-years-old and is a social media influencer also based in Sunderland.

Speaking of the reason she signed her mum up for the show, Tia said: "I feel like it’s finally her time to be happy. I think she’s put herself on the back-burner to bring up myself and my sister.

"In the last few years I feel like she’s given up on love, so she didn’t want to try anymore. I hope putting her forward will be the push she needs to put herself first."

Tia says her mum Sharon has been unlucky in love in the past and has a habit of attracting the "wrong guys".

Tia is a 24-year-old social media influencer
Picture: @tialeonizanetti/Instagram

Dating history

Sharon has described her dating history as "sad" and says that her confidence has been knocked down in the past.

She's still not giving up on love, however, and is on My Mum Your Dad looking for somebody with the "same morals, the same qualities, the same aspirations and goals" as her.

