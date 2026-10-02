Maya Jama facts: Age, height, net worth and her rise to fame

Maya Jama facts: Celebrity Traitors star's age, height, boyfriend and career explained

Maya Jama is one of the Traitors in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

Here's everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors star.

Maya Jama is one of the Traitors in the second series of The Celebrity Traitors — but how did she become one of the UK's best-known TV presenters?

After beginning her career on JumpOff.TV and becoming an MTV host, Maya rose to prominence on music radio before landing her breakthrough role hosting Love Island.

Since then, she has hosted shows including Glow Up and The Circle, became a judge on The Masked Singer UK and developed her own skincare brand, MIJ Masks.

She also regularly features in fashion campaigns.

Now, Maya is swapping the presenter's chair for the Traitors' turret as she takes on one of the most secretive roles on TV.

Here's everything you need to know about the star..

Maya actually grew up in Bristol before moving to the city when she was just a teenager to pursue her career dreams. Picture: Getty

How old is Maya Jama and where is she from?

Born on August 14th 1994, Maya celebrated her 30th birthday in 2024.

Maya actually grew up in Bristol before moving to the city when she was just a teenager to pursue her career dreams.

Maya is of Somali descent from her father's side of the family and Swedish descent from her mother's.

While the TV star is proud of her ethnicity, she has admitted that this wasn't always the case. During an episode of the Receipts Podcast, Maya revealed that she didn't always tell people what her background was.

She explained: "When they asked me where I’m from I used to be like 'yeah I’m Spanish and Jamaican' or something like that – and just made a whole completely new background because I didn’t want people to judge me from where I was from."

How tall is Maya Jama?

You may be surprised to learn Maya's height is actually pretty tall as she measures in at 5ft 8in.

During her iconic slo-mo walks on Love Island, Maya is often seen rocking a killer stiletto heel which certainly adds to her statuesque appearance.

Maya joined the cast of The Celebrity Traitors in October 2026 (pictured). Picture: BBC

What is Maya Jama's net worth?

Maya revealed she became a millionaire at the age of 24 but insisted it's just a nice side effect of what she does, and it isn't her main motivation.

She currently has an estimated net worth of around £ 1.5 million. Maya's extensive TV and radio career has meant she's been able to afford her very own home in West London and travel all around the world.

How did Maya Jama become famous?

Maya has had an extensive career in showbiz which started off on Rinse radio before she landed her first TV gig on MTV's True Love or True Lies. She then found the offers rolling in including shows like ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz and further MTV gigs.

Other huge TV roles include becoming the host of Glow Up and Copa 90's Maya's Fifa World Cup Cities. She also fronted the first series of The Circle on Channel 4.

She also developed a successful YouTube channel and signed multiple fashion and beauty deals before becoming the host of Love Island in 2023.

In 2025, she joined The Masked Singer UK as a judge, replacing Rita Ora.

And in 2026, Maya took on perhaps her most unexpected TV role yet, joining the cast of The Celebrity Traitors.

Maya Jama pictured with ex-boyfriend Stormzy in 2024. Picture: Getty

Does Maya Jama have a boyfriend?

Maya Jama is currently single, following her most recent high-profile relationship with Manchester City footballer Rúben Dias.

The couple began dating in late 2024 and split in spring 2026 after around 18 months together.

Maya later addressed the split publicly, saying: "I'm an all or nothing girl, I don't casually date."

She also said she had decided not to base her personal-life decisions on public opinion.

Before Rúben, Maya was in an on-off relationship with rapper Stormzy. The pair first dated from 2015 to 2019 before rekindling their romance in 2023. They announced their second split in July 2024.

Maya was also previously engaged to NBA star Ben Simmons, with their relationship ending in 2022.

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