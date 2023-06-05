Maya Jama facts: Age, height, net worth and her rise to fame

Maya Jama is back to host Love Island 2023 on ITV2. Picture: Maya Jama Instagram/ITV2

How did Maya Jama become famous? How old is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island presenter as she returns to ITV2 for the summer series.

Love Island, the summer edition of 2023 is here and new host Maya Jama is back in charge of the reigns after replacing Laura Whitmore in early 2023.

Taking charge of the new bunch of contestants including Molly Marsh, George Fensom and Ella Thomas, Maya will be bringing the good vibes, sexy fashion choices and much more to our screens this series.

So as we get to know our new Love Island line up, we also take a closer look at the presenter and all the important things we need to know about her.

Here's all the essential Maya facts you should know including her age, where she's from and what her net worth is.

Maya Jama's rise to fame has included jobs in radio, TV and fashion. Picture: Alamy

How old is Maya Jama and where is she from?

Born on August 14th, 1994, Maya is currently 28 years old with her birthdate make her star sign a Leo.

Currently swapping her time between Mallorca and London, Maya actually grew up in Bristol before moving to the city when she was just a teenager to pursue her career dreams.

She is of Somali descent from her father's side of the family and Swedish descent from her mother.

How tall is Love Island presenter Maya Jama?

You may be surprised to learn Maya's height is actually pretty tall as she measures in at 5ft 8 inches.

Maya Jama's fashion and beauty choices have become hugely popular on Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

What's Maya Jama's net worth?

Maya revealed she became a millionaire at the age of 24 but insisted it's just a nice side effect of what she does, and it isn't her main motivation.

She currently has a net worth estimated to be around £1.5million.

Maya's extensive TV and radio career has meant she's been able to afford her very own home in fancy West London.

How did Maya Jama become famous?

Maya has had an extensive career in showbiz which started off on Rinse radio before she landed her first TV gig on MTV's True Love or True Lies. She then found the offers rolling in including shows like ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz and further MTV gigs.

Other huge TV roles include becoming the host of BBC Three's Glow Up and Copa 90's Maya's Fifa World Cup Cities. She also fronted the first series of The Circle on Channel 4.

Elsewhere she had a famous YouTube channel, signed her name to multiple fashion deals and of course, found herself as the new host of Love Island.