Maya Jama facts: Age, height, net worth and her rise to fame

5 June 2023, 11:54

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress
Maya Jama is back to host Love Island 2023 on ITV2. Picture: Maya Jama Instagram/ITV2

How did Maya Jama become famous? How old is she? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island presenter as she returns to ITV2 for the summer series.

Love Island, the summer edition of 2023 is here and new host Maya Jama is back in charge of the reigns after replacing Laura Whitmore in early 2023.

Taking charge of the new bunch of contestants including Molly Marsh, George Fensom and Ella Thomas, Maya will be bringing the good vibes, sexy fashion choices and much more to our screens this series.

So as we get to know our new Love Island line up, we also take a closer look at the presenter and all the important things we need to know about her.

Here's all the essential Maya facts you should know including her age, where she's from and what her net worth is.

Maya Jama with her hair in a slick bun while posing on a red carpet
Maya Jama's rise to fame has included jobs in radio, TV and fashion. Picture: Alamy

How old is Maya Jama and where is she from?

Born on August 14th, 1994, Maya is currently 28 years old with her birthdate make her star sign a Leo.

Currently swapping her time between Mallorca and London, Maya actually grew up in Bristol before moving to the city when she was just a teenager to pursue her career dreams.

She is of Somali descent from her father's side of the family and Swedish descent from her mother.

Read more: Which Love Island couples are still together?

Read more: Inside Love Island stars Liam Reardon and Millie Court's secret reunion

How tall is Love Island presenter Maya Jama?

You may be surprised to learn Maya's height is actually pretty tall as she measures in at 5ft 8 inches.

Maya Jama's wearing her naked wet look dress at the Love Island villa
Maya Jama's fashion and beauty choices have become hugely popular on Love Island. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Maya Jama set to crash the beach party in Love Island first look

What's Maya Jama's net worth?

Maya revealed she became a millionaire at the age of 24 but insisted it's just a nice side effect of what she does, and it isn't her main motivation.

She currently has a net worth estimated to be around £1.5million.

Maya's extensive TV and radio career has meant she's been able to afford her very own home in fancy West London.

How did Maya Jama become famous?

Maya has had an extensive career in showbiz which started off on Rinse radio before she landed her first TV gig on MTV's True Love or True Lies. She then found the offers rolling in including shows like ITV2's Don't Hate The Playaz and further MTV gigs.

Other huge TV roles include becoming the host of BBC Three's Glow Up and Copa 90's Maya's Fifa World Cup Cities. She also fronted the first series of The Circle on Channel 4.

Elsewhere she had a famous YouTube channel, signed her name to multiple fashion deals and of course, found herself as the new host of Love Island.

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island couples that have gone against the odds and stayed together

Every Love Island couple who are still together from the show

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

TV & Movies

Ella Thomas has joined the Love Island cast

Inside Love Island star Ella Thomas' celebrity lifestyle and connection to Brad Pitt

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wears white cut out crochet dress while walking into the Love Island villa

Maya Jama's Love Island crochet dress: Where is it from and how much did it cost?

Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford had an awkward moment on This Morning

Awkward moment Holly Willoughby forced to speak to Ruth Langsford on This Morning

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Hocus Pocus is returning for a third film

Hocus Pocus 3 is in the works at Disney, confirms studio executive

TV & Movies

Maya Jama wearing a hot pink dress alongside the entrance to the villa and a statement neon sign

Where is summer Love Island filmed? Everything you need to know about the new villa

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill surprised by Queen's Brain May

Britain's Got Talent guitarist Harry Churchill gets amazing surprise from Queen's Brian May
Sue Radford enjoyed a half term break

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys family holiday without daughter Millie as she prepares to give birth

TV & Movies

Love Island has confirmed an official summer start date

What time does summer Love Island 2023 start tonight and how long is it on for?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby addresses Phillip Schofield scandal on This Morning

Holly Willoughby This Morning statement in full: What did she say about Phillip Schofield?

Holly Willoughby is wearing a white midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Josie Gibson wearing a pink blouse with a This Morning backdrop

Why is Josie Gibson famous? Age, son, where she's from and everything you need to know

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby will make a statement about Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby to make emotional statement about Phillip Schofield as she returns to This Morning

TV & Movies

The RQ Water Experience Park and Spa is set to open in June.

World’s first seven-star waterpark to open in Europe this summer

Lifestyle

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Lifestyle

Tesco are issuing a warning to Clubcard users

Tesco issues urgent two-week warning to all Clubcard users

Lifestyle

TikTok user Harvey Kindlon caught the awkward proposal on camera.

Clumsy boyfriend's proposal goes horribly wrong at Beyoncé concert

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond broke down in tears on This Morning

Alison Hammond 'really struggling' as she breaks down in tears over Phillip Schofield

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon shares her girls' stylish bedroom update with fans.

Stacey Solomon reveals Rose and Belle's bedroom makeover at £1.2million home

Celebrities