Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Location details revealed

Fans have been wondering where Love Island All Stars is filmed. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed and how much is the Villa worth?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has provided drama and scandal aplenty as the former Islanders try to find their perfect partner on the show.

We've seen connections grow between Tom Clare, 24, and Molly Smith, 29, whilst their exes Georgia Steel, 25, and Callum Jones, 27, have also continued to develop their spark. However a spanner has been thrown in the works with Toby Aromolaran, 24, picking to couple up with Georgia S rather than his partner Arabella Chi, 32.

Similarly, tensions have been rising with former flames Casey O'Gorman, 27, and Georgia Harrison, 29, after the pair had a falling out prior to entering the Villa. With no Casa Amor and the finale approaching, many have been wondering where exactly all of this drama is happening.

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars began in January. Picture: ITV

Where is Love Island All Stars filmed?

Love Island All Stars is filmed in Franschhoek, South Africa. Found just outside Cape Town, this location was also used during 2023 winter series of the show.

The stunning Villa recently underwent a makeover which saw the hideaway spruced up and gold accents added around the property.

Read more: How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

Read more: Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

The Love Island All Stars Villa is found in South Africa. Picture: ITV

According to the MailOnline, the South African Villa is worth a whopping £1.2million and features three swimming pools, a state-of-the-art gym, and of course, a hideaway.

It is possible to stay in the Love Island All Stars Villa, which is also known as the Ludus Magnus Boutique Hotel. Visitors have the option of staying in one of the rooms or renting out the whole property.

The Love Island All Stars Villa is worth a reported £1.2million. Picture: ITV

The summer version of Love Island is filmed near Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Mallorca, in a Villa worth an estimated £2.7million according to i News.

It is also possible to stay in this Villa, however according to Country House & Town, it will set you back £5,000 per week.

Read more: When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

Read more: Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Read more: Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed