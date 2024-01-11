How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

Love Island All Stars begins in January. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When does Love Island All Stars end and how long is it on for? Everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars is heading to our screens very soon with former Islanders attempting to find their forever partner.

Maya Jama will be returning to the South African Villa alongside a stellar cast including Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Georgia Harrison and Chris Taylor.

This is the first year of Love Island All Stars, and after the success of Love Island Games last year, fans will be hoping this season will be just as entertaining. As this is a new programme, many are wondering how long the series will last and when it will end.

When does Love Island All Stars finish and how long is it on for? Here are all the answers.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How long will Love Island All Stars last?

Love Island All Stars is set to last two months.

Unlike the Love Island Games which was prerecorded, Love Island All Stars is live, much like the summer version of the show.

Whilst ITV have not confirmed the exactly how long the show will last, it is believed Love Island All Stars will air for eight weeks.

When does Love Island All Stars end?

There is no official end date for Love Island All Stars.

The series starts on Monday 15th January, and if following the usual time frame, Love Island All Stars should finish on or around Monday 11th March.

