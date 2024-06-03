Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram/@cozy.a1/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ayo Odukoya is one of the Love Island 2024 cast members so we think it's time to get to know him better. From his age to his height, job, Instagram, and celebrity friends, here is all the info you need on the Islander.

Love Island star Ayo Odukoya is certainly going to turn heads in the villa as he is set to make his mark on the show.

With the season 11 contestants starting their Love Island journey, we can't wait for host Maya Jama, 29, to welcome Ayo and the rest of the singletons to the show.

After the cast reveal, one contestant in particular has caught fans eyes. Ayo already has a steady Instagram following which he will be looking to grow following his time on the hit ITV show. Whilst we know a little bit about Ayo from his Love Island teaser video, we've done some digging to get to know the Islander better.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island's Ayo Odukoya, from his age, height, job, Instagram, and his celebrity connections.

Ayo Odukoya is one of the 2024 Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

How old is Ayo Odukoya?

Ayo Odukoya is 25-years-old. Despite his young age, Ayo has a mature dating style, stating: "I feel like the way I carry myself is very respectful and I think people take to that and once you show who you are to somebody you get it back tenfold.

"The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to feel comfortable around me."

He's also looking for someone to match his energy, revealing: "I think someone with morals is massive to me and who is very grounded and humble."

Where is Ayo Odukoya from?

Love Island star Ayo is from Canning Town in East London. However, living in the Capital hasn't helped Ayo find his perfect match, with the 24-year-old revealing: "I don’t really like being outside too much, I’ve been outside recently and it’s not fun outside! I do prefer to be indoors chilling with that person I can do stuff with.

"It would be nice to have that with somebody again."

Ayo Odukoya is looking for love in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram/@cozy.a1

What is Ayo Odukoya's job?

Ayo is a model and football player. Through his modelling career, Ayo has worked with brands such as Lyle & Scott, and boohoooMAN.

As a man of many talents, Ayo is also a footballer for Redbridge. According to his Instagram, it looks like Ayo also played for Enfield FC in 2023.

How tall is Ayo Odukoya?

Love Island star Ayo stands at an impressive 6ft 6in, making him over 2 metres tall! It seems like his supreme stature has helped him with the ladies in the past as he confessed: "I do get attention while I'm out. I'm six foot six. Girls do love my height."

Love Island - Meet Ayo

How does Ayo Odukoya know Toby Aromolaran and Tyrique Hyde?

Prior to entering the villa, Ayo talked about his Love Island links, revealing that he has a connection to two former Islanders.

The budding influencer disclosed that he shares a friendship with Toby Aromolaran and Tyrique Hyde, stating: "I know a few people, like Toby [Aromolaran] is someone I played football with back in the day.

"So, that’s someone I knew, and Tyrique [Hyde] was, and his little brother – I know him."

What is Ayo Odukoya's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ayo on Instagram @cozy.a1

He often shares pictures of his modelling photoshoots as well as some behind-the-scenes images of his footballing career.