Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

3 June 2024, 20:46

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island
Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@ciarandaviesss/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Ciaran Davies is joining the Love Island 2024 line-up, but how old is he, what is his job, does he play rugby and what is his Instagram? Here is all the tea on the new Islander.





Ciaran Davies is the youngest Love Island cast member so far, but that doesn't mean he isn't serious about finding his perfect match.

As we watch Maya Jama, 29, welcome the season 11 Islanders to the villa, one contestant has caught the eye of viewers. With his cheeky chap approach, Ciaran has openly admitted to liking an older woman, so could we see sparks fly between him and the lucky Love Island ladies? Only time will tell!

Along with his sporty background and charming appearance, it's time to get to know Ciaran a bit better.

How old is Ciaran Davies, where is he from, does he have Instagram and what rugby team does he play for? Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Islander.

Ciaran Davies is part of the Love Island line-up
Ciaran Davies is part of the Love Island line-up. Picture: ITV

How old is Ciaran Davies?

Love Island's Ciaran is the youngest cast member this year at the age of 21. However, his young age doesn't mean he isn't on the hunt for love.

The TV star revealed: "It’s the perfect time for me, I feel like I’m mature enough for something serious with the right girl."

What is Ciaran Davies job?

Ciaran is a Surveyor. He'll be hoping to survey who is in the villa and find his perfect match instantly.

Speaking about qualities he looks for in a girlfriend, Ciaran stated: "Obviously looks but humour is a big thing for me, I’m a bit of a wind up so I want a girl who can give it back. Loyalty is another one for me, I think that’s the most important thing to look for in a relationship."

Ciaran Davies is the youngest Islander
Ciaran Davies is the youngest Islander. Picture: Instagram/@ciarandaviesss

Does Ciaran Davies play rugby?

Despite his career as a Surveyor, Ciaran dabbles in some sport, particularly rugby. According to his Instagram, it appears that Ciaran plays for Tondu RFC.

Unfortunately his rugby life has been stunted following a collarbone injury which he acquired the day he found out he was going on Love Island.

The 21-year-old told The Mirror: "I found out, I think it was a Saturday morning, that Saturday I had a rugby game after so I was very excited but obviously all the boys around me, I can't tell anyone, then that same day I cracked my collarbone. Honestly, all I have done is make sure this is better, which it is, it's been cleared and it's completely fine."

Watch Ciaran's Love Island introduction here:

Love Island - Meet Ciaran

What is Ciaran Davies's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ciaran on Instagram @ciarandaviesss

He often shares images of his rugby games and nights out with friends.

Where is Ciaran Davies from?

Ciaran Davies is from Pencoed, South Wales. Despite his best efforts, Ciaran has struggled to find a girlfriend in his hometown, revealing: "Dating in my area is also hard because it’s small so everyone knows each other or is someone's ex."

Ciaran Davies is hoping to be a hit on Love Island
Ciaran Davies is hoping to be a hit on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Who is Ciaran Davies ex-girlfriend?

It is currently unknown who Ciaran Davies ex-girlfriend is, however he has admitted that he likes an older woman.

The Islander revealed: "The eldest I've ever been with, I think it was 42 when i was 18-years-old." WOW.

Does Ciaran Davies know Liam Reardon?

Although these two are Welsh, it doesn't seem like Ciaran and Liam actually know each other, however the 2024 Islander does have a link with the season seven winner.

Ciaran confessed: "When I was in Malia on a boys holiday I pretended to be Liam Reardon from series 7 to get into a club because they wouldn’t let us in. It worked and we ended up getting a private booth and free drinks all night."

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

