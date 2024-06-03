Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up. Picture: Instagram/@nicolesams123/ITV

By Hope Wilson

It's time to get to know Love Island's Nicole Samuel a bit better, from her age to her job, Instagram and hometown, here is all the goss on the 2024 Islander.

Nicole Samuel is one of the stunning girls entering the Love Island villa with the chance to win £50,000 and find her perfect partner.

While her fellow season 11 contestants settle in, Nicole has made her presence known and we can't wait to see her time on Love Island play out.

While the future influencer has received hate online before making an appearance on the show fans have rallied round Nicole, sending her sweet messages of support. Now it's time to get her know a bit better as her personality shines through.

How old is Love Island's Nicole Samuel, where is she from, does she have Instagram and what is her job? Here is everything you need to know.

Nicole Samuel is looking for her perfect partner on Love Island. Picture: ITV

How old is Nicole Samuel?

Love Island's Nicole is 24-years-old and she thinks this is the perfect age to find her match, revealing: "I just think it’s my time now I’ve hit 24 and I’m ready to settle down."

Where is Nicole Samuel from?

Nicole is from Aberdale in the Welsh Valleys. It seems like that area is filled with Love Island stars, as Nicole admitted she lives very close to one of the show's winners.

The 24-year-old stated: "Obviously, Liam Reardon lives close to me, but I don't know him." Maybe there's something in the Welsh water that creates Love Island legends?

Watch Nicole Samuel's Love Island introduction video here:

Love Island - Meet Nicole

What is Nicole Samuel's job?

Prior to entering the Love Island villa, Nicole worked as an accounts manager.

Speaking about her role, Nicole revealed: "I'm an accounts manager for a family-run business. I have all the guys in work wrapped around my finger. They do exactly what I want them to do. Dad just leaves me to it.

"He's just over it now, half the time I'm gallivanting to different countries. He's like, are you going to work today? I'll be like, no. I'm in Marbella!"

What is Nicole Samuel's Instagram?

Fans can follow Nicole on Instagram @nicolesams123.

She shares images of her nights out with friends.