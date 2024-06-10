Is Joey Essex his real name? Love Island fans left confused

10 June 2024, 15:35

Joey Essex's name has caused confusion across the globe
Joey Essex's name has caused confusion across the globe. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island fans from across the globe are truly confused over Joey Essex's full name.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joey Essex entered the Love Island 2024 villa as the first ever celebrity bombshell and his entrance has raised all sorts of questions, especially around his name.

From Essex, and of course finding fame on reality TV show, The Only Way Is Essex, many fans from the US, Canada and even the UK, are wondering if his name is actually Joey Essex or just a stage name.

Of course, being in the public eye for so long, many will have either forgotten, or have been left wondering once more, whether this Love Island star, publicly goes by his real name.

And of course those from across the globe will be meeting Joey, aged 33, for the first time and will naturally be left wondering over the authenticity of his title.

Joey Essex wearing red playing a Love Island game
Joey Essex's name has caused an online debate over whether it's real or not. Picture: Getty

Is Joey Essex his real name?

It's easy to believe Joey Essex is a stage name or persona but in fact, it is his real name. Officially, he is Joey Donald Essex.

Hoping this finally clears up the confusion, fans of Love Island have not been alone when it comes to the interest in the former TOWIE star's name.

One fan wrote on social media platform X (formally known as Twitter): "Is Joey Essex's government name actually Joseph Essex or is that a stage name because he was on The Only Way Is Essex? I've always wondered but not enough to Google..".

Most Love Island viewers from Canada and America have found it particularly interesting to find out about his real name, having little knowledge of his background in TV.

Joey Essex is getting to know Samantha Kenny in the Love Island villa
Joey Essex is getting to know Samantha Kenny in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

Taking to forum Reddit, a user wrote: "This whole time I thought “Joey Essex” was his nickname or something because he’s from Essex. Is his last name really Essex? Is that common in the UK?"

Another confessed: "Had no idea that was his actual name."

Joey shocked everyone when he walked into the villa of love as he becomes the first celebrity bombshell in the show's history.

Looking for a solid relationship and long term girlfriend, he is currently coupled up with Samantha Kenny.

