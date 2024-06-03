Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

3 June 2024, 20:51

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024
Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram/@samanthakenny.xx/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024’s Samantha Kenny is set to join the villa in June, but before the summer series kicks off, we want to get to know our islanders. So from her age and job to Instagram, who is Samantha Kenny?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 is about to kick off and the first 12 Islanders joining the villa have been announced, one of which is Samantha Kenny.

The brunette bombshell has promised to bring the drama this season so we can't wait for her to join the show and set off the fireworks. Citing 2017 Islander alum Olivia Attwood as someone she would love to share the villa with, we're hoping Samantha going to bring just as much drama as the Love Island alum.

Looking for a cockney boy who will sweep her off her feet, will Samantha have a smooth journey on the show? Or is heartache on the menu instead of love? It won't be long until we find out!

How old is Love Island's Samantha, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island's Samantha Kenny is from Liverpool
Love Island's Samantha Kenny is from Liverpool. Picture: Instagram: @samanthakenny.xx

How old is Love Island's Samantha Kenny?

Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny is 26-years-old.

She posted two photos on her Instagram on the 28th of August, one of which was her blowing out a cake with the caption “had the best birthday.” If that date was her birthday then Samantha is Virgo.

What is Love Island's Samantha Kenny’s job?

Samantha Kenny is a make-up artist by trade and posts a lot of her work on her Instagram.

She seems to specialise in soft glam looks and has found a lot of success with her business, posting on her Instagram about how her books have filled up.

We can imagine her talent for makeup will come in handy looking good in the villa, and it’ll be interesting to see in the future if Samantha manages to snag any big beauty brand partnerships after the season is over.

Love Island's Samantha Kenny claims she's looking for a Cockney boy
Love Island's Samantha Kenny claims she's looking for a Cockney boy. Picture: Instagram: @samanthakenny.xx

Where is Love Island's Samantha Kenny from?

Samantha Kenny is from Liverpool and describes herself as "very opinionated" and that she wears her "heart on her sleeve".

Samantha has high hopes of finding love in the villa and sees Love Island as "an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area."

But she’s got her eyes peeled for a certain type of man in Spain, saying: "I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me.”

Busy with work on the weekends, Samantha no longer frequents Liverpool for a night out, but rather prefers going south.

"If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

Meet the Love Island 2024 cast here:

Love Island - Meet the Islanders

Is Samantha Kenny on Instagram?

Fans can find Samantha Kenny on Instagram, her handle is @samanthakenny.xx.

The Love Island star often shares images of her make up looks as well as pictures of her nights out.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?

Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed