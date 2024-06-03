Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024. Picture: Instagram/@samanthakenny.xx/ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024’s Samantha Kenny is set to join the villa in June, but before the summer series kicks off, we want to get to know our islanders. So from her age and job to Instagram, who is Samantha Kenny?

Love Island 2024 is about to kick off and the first 12 Islanders joining the villa have been announced, one of which is Samantha Kenny.

The brunette bombshell has promised to bring the drama this season so we can't wait for her to join the show and set off the fireworks. Citing 2017 Islander alum Olivia Attwood as someone she would love to share the villa with, we're hoping Samantha going to bring just as much drama as the Love Island alum.

Looking for a cockney boy who will sweep her off her feet, will Samantha have a smooth journey on the show? Or is heartache on the menu instead of love? It won't be long until we find out!

How old is Love Island's Samantha, where is she from, what is her job and does she have Instagram? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island's Samantha Kenny is from Liverpool. Picture: Instagram: @samanthakenny.xx

How old is Love Island's Samantha Kenny?

Love Island contestant Samantha Kenny is 26-years-old.

She posted two photos on her Instagram on the 28th of August, one of which was her blowing out a cake with the caption “had the best birthday.” If that date was her birthday then Samantha is Virgo.

What is Love Island's Samantha Kenny’s job?

Samantha Kenny is a make-up artist by trade and posts a lot of her work on her Instagram.

She seems to specialise in soft glam looks and has found a lot of success with her business, posting on her Instagram about how her books have filled up.

We can imagine her talent for makeup will come in handy looking good in the villa, and it’ll be interesting to see in the future if Samantha manages to snag any big beauty brand partnerships after the season is over.

Love Island's Samantha Kenny claims she's looking for a Cockney boy. Picture: Instagram: @samanthakenny.xx

Where is Love Island's Samantha Kenny from?

Samantha Kenny is from Liverpool and describes herself as "very opinionated" and that she wears her "heart on her sleeve".

Samantha has high hopes of finding love in the villa and sees Love Island as "an amazing opportunity to meet someone that isn’t from my area."

But she’s got her eyes peeled for a certain type of man in Spain, saying: "I love a cockney boy so I’m hoping there is one in there for me.”

Busy with work on the weekends, Samantha no longer frequents Liverpool for a night out, but rather prefers going south.

"If I want a night out I go down to London as I love the boys down south. Tall, dark and cockney is my type."

Is Samantha Kenny on Instagram?

Fans can find Samantha Kenny on Instagram, her handle is @samanthakenny.xx.

The Love Island star often shares images of her make up looks as well as pictures of her nights out.