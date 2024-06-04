Joey Essex's net worth explained from TV shows, brand deals and businesses

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire? Picture: Getty / ITV

By Alice Dear

Joey Essex has made millions since shooting to fame on The Only Way Is Essex, and he's now looking for love as the first celebrity bombshell in Love Island history.

Joey Essex, 33, has become a household name thanks to his many TV appearances, kicking off with his breakout role on TOWIE which was later followed by I'm A Celebrity, Celebs Go Dating, Dancing On Ice and now Love Island.

The reality TV star has entered the Love Island villa as the first celebrity bombshell ever in a bid to make a real connection and find love.

With his shocking entrance into the villa, we're taking a look at Joey's incredible net worth which he has compiled throughout the years with TV shows, brand deals, books and much more.

Here's a look at how much Joey is worth, including how much he's been paid throughout the years.

Joey Essex shocked everyone when he entered the Love Island villa as the first bombshell of the series. Picture: ITV

What is Joey Essex's net worth?

According to reports, Joey Essex has a net worth of £8million.

The reality TV star has come a long way from his debut on The Only Way Is Essex in 2010, with the majority of his net worth believed to have come from his many television appearances throughout the years including I'm A Celebrity, Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and most recently Dancing On Ice.

Joey is part of the TOWIE rich list, which includes Mark Wright with an estimated net worth of £15million, ex-fiancée Sam Faiers with £9million and Gemma Collins with £7million.

How did Joey Essex make his money and what TV shows has he been on?

Since finding fame on The Only Way Is Essex, Joey has gone on to make his millions through businesses, brand deals and plenty of reality TV appearances.

Joey made his debut on TOWIE in 2010 and after three years on the hit reality show decided to quit before signing up for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! in 2013. According to The Sun, Joey was paid a fee of £211,000 to appear on the ITV series, fronted by Ant and Dec.

Joey Essex made his debut on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010. Picture: ITV

In the same year, Joey appeared on Splash! before starring in his own series titled Educating Joey Essex in 2014.

A year later, Joey won The Jump and in 2016 moved on to E4's reality matchmaking series Celebs Go Dating, which he returned to the following series after being unlucky in love.

In 2019, Joey showed off his cooking skills on Celebrity MasteChef before taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

Next, Joey appeared on MTV's Celebrity Ex on the Beach and a year later returned to a new version of Celebs Go Dating titled Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.

Joey Essex was reportedly paid £211,000 to appear on I'm A Celebrity in 2013. Picture: ITV

In 2021, Joey brought fans something different when he delved into the heartbreaking loss of his mother in a one-off documentary called Joey Essex: Grief and Me.

A year later, he returned to the jungle for the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity before signing up to the 15th series of Dancing On Ice in 2023, where he was reportedly paid £50,000.

Alongside all these TV shows, Joey has also taken part in a number of brand deals with the likes of Batchelor's Cup A Soup, Three, Jaffa Cakes, McDonald's and Volvic.

At the height of his fame, Joey also released his own haircare range called D'Reem Hair, clothing brand called Fusey and later another clothing range called DAFDEA.

Most recently, Joey Essex took to the ice to compete in Dancing On Ice. Picture: Getty

How much is Joey Essex being paid for Love Island?

It is unknown whether Joey Essex is being paid a special celebrity fee to appear on Love Island.

The star has revealed that the motivation for appearing on the dating show as the first celebrity bombshell ever was not financially driven, explaining: “I just want someone to like me for me and now from what they see on TV. This is exactly why I’m going into the villa because you’re disconnected from the rest of the world and can focus on what actually matters on a far deeper level."