What happened to Joey Essex's mum, how did she die and what has the TOWIE star said about her?

Joey Essex lost his mum when he was only 10-years-old. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Inside Joey Essex's heartbreaking childhood after losing his mum to suicide when he was only 10-years-old.

Joey Essex, 29, has done well for himself following the kick start of his career on The Only Way Is Essex back in 2010.

The fun-loving TV personality has gone on to make a great life for himself following his tragic childhood after his mum, Tina, died.

When Joey was only 10-years-old, his mother died by suicide, and is still something the star struggles to talk about to this day.

From what he has said to what happened to his mum and her condition, here's everything you need to know:

Joey Essex's mum, Tina, died by suicide when he was a young boy. Picture: Instagram/Joey Essex

What happened to Joey Essex's mum and how did she die?

When Joey was just 10-years-old and his sister, Frankie, was 13, their mother, Tina, died by suicide.

At first, the children were told their mum had died after falling, but later discovered the truth.

Tina has developed an infection called candida before she died, an illness that causes symptoms like stomach problems, fatigue, joint paint and depression.

Joey Essex has said that some people think his learning "froze" because of his mother's death. Picture: Instagram/Joey Essex

Joey's older sister, Frankie, has said that her mum did not seek help for her depression which led to her death.

Talking to the Mirror back in 2013, she said: “Mum hid it. It’s the silent ones, the ones who don’t speak, that you need to be worried about.

“She had to be strong for us and strong for my dad. She had everything she ever ­wanted but she didn’t know where to go in the end. If I wasn’t so young maybe I could have helped her.

“I wish there was more support for my mum. She hit rock bottom.”

Joey Essex and his sister, Frankie, were told their mum had died from a fall to begin with. Picture: PA

What has Joey said about the loss of his mum?

Joey has spoken few times about the death of his mother, only opening up on rare occasions about her death and how it affected him.

In his 2014 autobiography, Joey wrote that some people thought his mum's death stopped him from learning, like he "froze in time".

To this, he said: "I don't know about that but I remember it hitting me really hard."

Back in 2018, when appearing on Celebrity First Dates, Joey opened up about losing his mother.

Talking on the show, he said: "I was very confused, I just knew that she was gone and that was it. It was difficult."

On Mother's Day this year, Joey took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late mum.

Posting a picture of him and his mum, he wrote: "Mum I’ve had to deal with missing you for all my life it seems way to long now, and it’s going to be forever I know that.

"But one day I will see you again and give you a big cuddle and kiss. This is one of my favourite pictures we have together, I can remember this day like it was yesterday and we couldn’t stop smiling... Happy Mother’s Day."

