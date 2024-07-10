Are Love Island couple Uma and Wil still together?

Are Uma and Wil still together from Love Island 2024? Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Now that they’re out of the Love Island villa, the true test begins. So are Uma and Wil still together? Here’s what we know.

Love Island 2024 has been one of the most explosive seasons of the show yet, which is saying a lot after the success of Love Island All Stars earlier in the year.

Series 11 was a big one, from the moment Joey Essex entered the villa in episode one, the love triangles, the betrayals, the bombshells – it’s all been too exciting for words.

But just days after Casa Amor, when bombshell Reuben Collins picked Uma Jammeh at a re-coupling and left Wil Anderson single, everything changed.

So are Wil and Uma in it for the long haul? Are they still together outside of Love Island?

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson got together in episode 16 of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Are Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh still together?

Yes, Wil and Uma are still together after leaving the Love Island villa.

After becoming ‘single’ in the villa, Wil was immediately dumped and with absolutely no hesitation Uma followed him, deciding to walk out of the villa arm-in-arm as a couple.

Viewers were left confused by Uma’s decision to abandon her Love Island experience to follow Wil, especially after feeling she had been mistreated by him during Casa Amor.

Uma Jammeh walked out of the show with Wil Anderson in episode 37 of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Wil had decided to explore a connection with another woman, however, the islander has since maintained he was not exclusive with Uma at the time and his experience made him realise just how much she meant to him.

After being evicted, Wil opened up about how he sees a solid future with Uma, stating, "I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!"

"I feel like what I did and said to her was enough for her to end her journey with me, it makes me feel amazing, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome, to be honest.”

"I’ve been in there for three and a half weeks and I’ve left with a girlfriend pretty much."

Uma revealed she was pretty much in the same place too, stating, "I knew where my head and heart was at and it’s with Wil so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him."

But where do the pair go from here? Well, first things first, they have to fly back from Spain. After that, Uma’s excited to just be a normal couple.

"We can’t wait to just do normal things on the outside, stay inside and have a takeaway and go on cute dates,” she said.

"Wil wants to take me to Whitley Bay to see where he’s from but we’ve also discussed him possibly moving to London so I’m looking forward to the future with him. The only way is up from here."