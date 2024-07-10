Are Love Island couple Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

10 July 2024, 15:21 | Updated: 10 July 2024, 16:21

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Villa left the villa together
Love Island's Harriett Blackmore and Ronnie Villa left the villa together. Picture: ITV

Now that they’re out of the Love Island villa, we’ll see if their spark was real so are Ron and Harriett still together? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore were two fan-favourite contestants in the Love Island 2024 villa, and the fact that they were dumped by public vote came as a shock to all.

Especially Maya Jama who felt the need to remind viewers to actually vote for their favourite couples during an episode of Aftersun, warning them that more of their favourites would be eliminated from the show if they didn't.

Ronnie and Harriett never really managed to find the time to establish themselves as a couple between the drama with Jess White and later with bombshell Tiffany Leighton.

When it felt like things were settling down and Ronnie and Harriett were finally about to get the time they needed with one another, they got eliminated.

But did they continue nurturing their relationship outside the villa? Are Ronnie and Harriett still together after Love Island 2024?

Ronnie coupled up with Jess White, Harriett Blackmore and Tiffany Leighton during his time in the villa
Ronnie coupled up with Jess White, Harriett Blackmore and Tiffany Leighton during his time in the villa. Picture: ITV

Are Love Island's Ronnie and Harriett still together?

We can happily report that it looks like Ronnie and Harriett are together at the time of writing and they’ve been seeing each other since they left the villa.

The cute couple have been doing a lot of Love Island press together and fans have been rejoicing at the adorable chemistry the pair obviously share with one another.

A glance here, a chuckle there, the in-jokes, even a stray hand on her knee and a cuddle, Harriett and Ronnie are obviously well into one another and finally have the space to explore it properly.

But will Ronnie’s eyes wander like they did in the villa? For now, he’s reassured the world he’s got tunnel vision for Harriett.

Harriett and Ronnie were on-and-off again in the Love Island villa
Harriett and Ronnie were on-and-off again in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Ronnie claims his "loyalties" lie with Harriett and Jess is out of his mind.

But when it comes to Jess, Harriett also shared she’s trying to not give her too much thought now that they’ve left the villa.

"I've definitely left that in the villa," Harriett said, "But seeing things she said about me afterwards. Things I've seen, like calling me cheap and all the names under the sun, maybe I would have taken a different approach."

Ronnie sat slightly more on the fence, stating, "It's no hard feelings but obviously my loyalties are with Harriet so I'm not gonna be her best mate and see her. But for me I'm cool, do you know what I mean?"

But outside of the reality show, the pair seem to be going from strength-to-strength with Ronnie posting a paparazzi photo of the pair on his Instagram, with the caption, “Turbo > Urbo” and a little white heart emoji.

Harriett commented on the photo with her own matching white heart, writing, “My Ronners,” and the photo itself sent fans into a tizzy.

“David and Victoria Beckham 2006 vibes,” one said, while another wrote, “You guys aren’t allowed to break up btw x.”

A third fan called the pair “my winners” and even some other cast-mates from the villa have shown their support with Patsy Field writing, “awwwww” and Omar Nyame sharing some hand emojis.

