Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer. Picture: ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Tiffany Leighton has entered the ITV2 villa looking for love - here's all her important facts including where she's from and her Instagram account details.

Love Island 2024 welcomed three new bombshells in the form of Grace Jackson, Wil Anderson and the charming Tiffany Leighton.

Setting her sights firmly on Ronnie Vint, much to Harriet Blackmore's annoyance, Tiffany has made quite the impression on the villa already - so who is she?

Swapping her office-based job for the blue skies of Mallorca this summer, the contestant said she's ready to find the man of her dreams and will do so by bringing her "best flirting game" as well as some "spice and spontaneity".

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2024 contestant Tiffany from her age, job, Instagram and where she's from.

Love Island's Tiffany Leighton has already found a connection with Ronnie Vint. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton?

Age: 25

From: Herfordshire

Instagram: @tiffanyleighton_

Prior to going into he villa Tiffany has admitted she'd been leading her "best single life" but was ready to find herself a long-term boyfriend. So what is she looking for?

She said: "Loyalty, they have to be funny and I like a man who can keep me on my toes."

So far in the villa, Tiffany has explored her connection with Ron which has become rather messy considering his history with Harriet and Jess White.

What is Love Island Tiffany Leighton's job?

Not one already living in the spotlight, Tiffany's day-to-day job is a HR coordinator.

Of course, she also runs an influencer lifestyle on the side with more than 8,000 followers on her Instagram before heading into the Love Island villa. She loves to show off her fashion choices, holidays and plenty of nights out.

Who is Tiffany Leighton's Love Island ex-boyfriend?

The contestant is not a complete stranger to Love Island as her ex-boyfriend was actually a previous contestant on the show.

Featuring in the winter season in 2020 as a Casa Amor entry, Tiffany on and off dated Alexi Eraclides for around three years.

Speaking out about their romance, he said: "I would like to clear up me and Tiffany was never in a relationship or exclusive.

"Just more one sided affair in terms of feelings, but we saw each other on and off for the last three years and stopped talking for good in April. I wish her the best of luck on the show and hope she finds someone she clicks with!"

He did, however, reveal things ended a little sour between them.

