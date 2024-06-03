Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?
3 June 2024, 21:00
Love Island 2024 is about to drop and the new cast members have been revealed. But who applied to be on the show and who was scouted by producers? Here’s what we know.
The highly anticipated new season of Love Island 2024 has just stared and we've been treated to 12 new Islanders who are looking for love.
Six boys and six girls are set to enter the completely renovated villa and whilst the fresh faces and new decor might be a bit jarring, there’s nothing like a familiar face to ease fans into it.
Thankfully Maya Jama will be returning as host of the reality dating show, to sporadically pop up in drop-dead gorgeous outfits and input a little bit of sass to the show.
But as the cast has been revealed, we can’t help but wonder, who actually applied to be on Love Island 2024 and who was approached and scouted by producers? Here’s what we know.
Cast members who were approached to be on Love Island 2024
Ayo Odukoya
Age: 25
Love Island's Ayo Odukoya was scouted to be on the reality dating show and you can see why.
Not only is the man a model but he’s also a footballer from East London, could he tick any more boxes?
Ayo was approached by producers to apply for the show as he explained: "So I got approached. They've come to me and said they wanted me on the show, so I've just been going by every process and it's been amazing."
But he has never watched a previous season!
Ayo confessed: "For me, I haven’t watched the show. I’m not so into the mix of the show and what’s going on. I’ve of course had a look at a few seasons as I was going through the process, just to have a look."
Speaking to the The Mirror, Ayo revealed he was in two minds about signing up for the show, stating: "As soon as I got approached, it's something that I just had time to sit back and think about. Then thinking about it and talking about it with family and friends. I just went on with the whole process and here we are."
Cast members who applied to be on Love Island 2024
Mimii Ngulube
Age: 24
New Love Island 2024 cast member Mimii Ngulube confirmed she had applied for the show when speaking ahead of the new season.
She revealed: “Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here. I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man."
Speaking to The Sun, the nurse revealed just how excruciating the application process was for those who had applied, stating: "I applied in August and then I completely forgot about it to be honest until I got the call in January."
She disclosed that she wasn’t even 100% sure she would be appearing on the show until after she had been flown out to Mallorca, Spain, with Mimii saying: "I had the conversation with the execs when I arrived here that I'd be heading in."
While it isn't clear which other Love Island 2024 contestants applied for the show, we're sure it won't be long before they spill all the tea on how they ended up on the show.
