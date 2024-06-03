Which Love Island cast members applied for the show and who was approached?

3 June 2024, 21:00

Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024?
Who was scouted and who applied for Love Island UK 2024? Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 is about to drop and the new cast members have been revealed. But who applied to be on the show and who was scouted by producers? Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The highly anticipated new season of Love Island 2024 has just stared and we've been treated to 12 new Islanders who are looking for love.

Six boys and six girls are set to enter the completely renovated villa and whilst the fresh faces and new decor might be a bit jarring, there’s nothing like a familiar face to ease fans into it.

Thankfully Maya Jama will be returning as host of the reality dating show, to sporadically pop up in drop-dead gorgeous outfits and input a little bit of sass to the show.

But as the cast has been revealed, we can’t help but wonder, who actually applied to be on Love Island 2024 and who was approached and scouted by producers? Here’s what we know.

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2024
Maya Jama is hosting Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Cast members who were approached to be on Love Island 2024

Ayo Odukoya

Age: 25

Ayo Odukoya was approached to join the cast of Love Island 2024
Ayo Odukoya was approached to join the cast of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya was scouted to be on the reality dating show and you can see why.

Not only is the man a model but he’s also a footballer from East London, could he tick any more boxes?

Ayo was approached by producers to apply for the show as he explained: "So I got approached. They've come to me and said they wanted me on the show, so I've just been going by every process and it's been amazing."

But he has never watched a previous season!

Ayo Odukoya is a model and footballer
Ayo Odukoya is a model and footballer. Picture: ITV

Ayo confessed: "For me, I haven’t watched the show. I’m not so into the mix of the show and what’s going on. I’ve of course had a look at a few seasons as I was going through the process, just to have a look."

Speaking to the The Mirror, Ayo revealed he was in two minds about signing up for the show, stating: "As soon as I got approached, it's something that I just had time to sit back and think about. Then thinking about it and talking about it with family and friends. I just went on with the whole process and here we are."

The cast of Love Island 2024 has been revealed
The cast of Love Island 2024 has been revealed. Picture: ITV

Cast members who applied to be on Love Island 2024

Mimii Ngulube

Age: 24

Mimii Ngulube confirmed she applied to be on Love Island 2024
Mimii Ngulube confirmed she applied to be on Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

New Love Island 2024 cast member Mimii Ngulube confirmed she had applied for the show when speaking ahead of the new season.

She revealed: “Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here. I’m a girls’ girl. My girls are my rocks and I’m theirs so I’ll be a good friend as well as going in there to find a man."

Speaking to The Sun, the nurse revealed just how excruciating the application process was for those who had applied, stating: "I applied in August and then I completely forgot about it to be honest until I got the call in January."

She disclosed that she wasn’t even 100% sure she would be appearing on the show until after she had been flown out to Mallorca, Spain, with Mimii saying: "I had the conversation with the execs when I arrived here that I'd be heading in."

Mimii Ngulube is a trained mental health nurse
Mimii Ngulube is a trained mental health nurse. Picture: ITV

While it isn't clear which other Love Island 2024 contestants applied for the show, we're sure it won't be long before they spill all the tea on how they ended up on the show.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

Nicole Samuel is part of the Love Island line-up

Love Island star Nicole Samuel's age, job and Instagram revealed

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

Ronnie Vint is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island

Love Island star Ronnie Vint's age, Instagram, ex-girlfriend, football career and celebrity connections revealed

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

Sam Taylor is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island star Sam Taylor's age, job, tattoos and Instagram revealed

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

Patsy Field is hoping find love on Love Island

Love Island star Patsy Field's age, job, Instagram and Erb's Palsy condition explained

Maya Jama has hosted four seasons of the reality dating show

How much is Maya Jama paid for hosting Love Island?

Trending on Heart

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother

Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Love Island All Stars Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Fans have been wondering how to watch Love Island

Is Love Island on tonight? Start date, time and channel revealed

Kaleb Cooper lives a very happy life farming Diddly Squat and raising his two children with partner Kaya

Inside Kaleb Cooper's life away from Clarkson's Farm with partner, kids and growing net worth
Charlie Ireland has been working with Jeremy Clarkson on his farm since 2019

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Charlie Ireland? Job, children and life away from Diddly Squat

Jeremy Clarkson's land value of Diddly Squat Farm has increased since 2008

How much did Jeremy Clarkson's farm, Diddly Squat, cost?

Clarkson's Farm Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with a digger

Is Clarkson's Farm real or scripted?

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Gerald Cooper has won fan's hearts after three season's on Clarkson's Farm

Who is Clarkson's Farm's Gerald Cooper? His age, job and family life revealed

Lisa Hogan has amazed Clarkson Farm viewers with her work on the show

Who is Jeremy Clarkson's girlfriend Lisa Hogan? Age, job, ex-husband and kids revealed

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 and husband Noel make?

Clarkson's Farm stars Jeremy Clarkson

Where can I watch Clarkson's Farm and how many episodes are there in season 3?

MAFS Lucinda Light has revealed the financial troubles she faced before the show

Lucinda Light reveals she was ‘officially broke’ prior to MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Rosi Walden stars in Buying London

Buying London's Rosi Walden's age, net worth, Instagram and other TV roles revealed