What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Peacock

By Hope Wilson

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have some unfinished Love Island business, but what happened with the pair? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens with fans loving the new show already.

We saw some familiar faces enter the Villa earlier this week, all hoping to have another chance at finding love. While some connections have started to blossom, some have faltered before they've even began, with Jake Cornish leaving the island after a few days.

One spark viewers took notice of was the relationship between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran. The pair were extremely close when first meeting on All Stars, but what is the gossip between the two?

What happened betweeen Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Here are all the answers.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened betweeen Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran first met on Love Island Games in 2023.

The pair formed a connection on the show and quickly coupled up, however Toby's feelings for fellow contestant Cely caused a strain on their blossoming relationship.

Unfortunately for Toby and Georgia, the couple were dumped from the island before anything could develop.

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel were together on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

However things may perk up for the pair, as they were voted to couple up together after a public vote.

But since this is Love Island All Stars, fans are convinced one of their exes will enter the Villa to spice things up.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

During their original time on the show, Toby was in a relationship with Chloe Burrows, while Georgia left the show with Sam Bird.

Both couples have since split from their Love Island partners, so could this be the time for their connection to grow?

Read more: