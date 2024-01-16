What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

16 January 2024, 18:21

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran smiling
Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran are looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Peacock

By Hope Wilson

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have some unfinished Love Island business, but what happened with the pair? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens with fans loving the new show already.

We saw some familiar faces enter the Villa earlier this week, all hoping to have another chance at finding love. While some connections have started to blossom, some have faltered before they've even began, with Jake Cornish leaving the island after a few days.

One spark viewers took notice of was the relationship between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran. The pair were extremely close when first meeting on All Stars, but what is the gossip between the two?

What happened betweeen Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Here are all the answers.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have coupled up on Love Island All Stars
Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran have coupled up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened betweeen Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran?

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran first met on Love Island Games in 2023.

The pair formed a connection on the show and quickly coupled up, however Toby's feelings for fellow contestant Cely caused a strain on their blossoming relationship.

Unfortunately for Toby and Georgia, the couple were dumped from the island before anything could develop.

Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel pictured on Love Island Games
Toby Aromolaran and Georgia Steel were together on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

However things may perk up for the pair, as they were voted to couple up together after a public vote.

But since this is Love Island All Stars, fans are convinced one of their exes will enter the Villa to spice things up.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

During their original time on the show, Toby was in a relationship with Chloe Burrows, while Georgia left the show with Sam Bird.

Both couples have since split from their Love Island partners, so could this be the time for their connection to grow?

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island

Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days

Simon got cold feet just days before he was meant to marry a stranger on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia groom pulls out of show just days before his wedding

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed
Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Sue and Noel Rsdford have purchased a new home

Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon smiles with her children and husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Celebrities

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and whilst on a run

Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island

What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

Paul appeared on a podcast before The Traitors

Unearthed clip shows the moment Paul first considered being on The Traitors

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

What happened to Holly Willoughby?

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Phillip Schofield scandal and kidnap plot explained

Celebrities

When does Love Island All Stars 2024 start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know

When does Love Island All Stars start and is the show live? Here is everything you need to know
The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead

The Traitors contestant Andrew's scars explained after car crash left him dead