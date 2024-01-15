Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Chris Taylor smiles
Chris Taylor is appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Chris Taylor on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screens very soon, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama will be in South Africa ready to welcome the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces who will be appearing on our screens in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Chris Taylor, whose relationship with Harley Brash being an important part of his Love Island journey. After leaving the show, Chris also began a relationship with Maura Higgins, but what happened to their relationship?

Who is Love Island All Stars Chris Taylor? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Chris Taylor is looking for his partner on Love Island All Stars
Chris Taylor is looking for his partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Chris Taylor?

Chris Taylor is 33-years-old.

When asked why he was returning to the Villa, Chris said: "Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again.

"I am 33 now and getting on a bit - I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me! It would be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with."

What is Chris Taylor's Instagram?

Chris Taylor's Instagram is @christophertaylorofficial.

The TV star often posts funny skits with former Islanders, as well as images of his dog, Socks.

Chris Taylor poses in a towel
Chris Taylor often posts funny videos on social media. Picture: Instagram/@christophertaylorofficial

Where is Chris Taylor from?

Chris Taylor is from Leicester.

When asked what he is going to do differently this time on Love Island, Chris said: "I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record.

"I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions."

When was Chris Taylor first on Love Island?

Chris Taylor was on Love Island series five in 2019.

His fellow contestants included, Maura Higgins, Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amy Hart, with Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea winning the show.

Meet the Love Island All Stars here:

Meet the Love Island all stars

Who was Chris Taylor coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Chris Taylor was coupled up with Harley Brash on Love Island, however their relationship ended shortly after leaving the show.

What happened with Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins?

After splitting from Harley, Chris then began a relationship with his co-star Maura, however their partnership later ended after the pair agreed they were better off as friends.

What has Chris Taylor done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island Chris Taylor has gained a large social media following by posting hilarious sketches on Instagram and TikTok.

Most recently, Chris had a cameo in Barbie after being spotted by Margot Robbie.

Speaking of how the film came about, Chris said: "I was invited to an after party by Margot Robbie and then ended up at an after party with her. I started to panic and make conversation with her, just having really stupid chats. All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie.

"18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking do you want to try out for this role as Ken - it was a tumble dryer of emotions."

Read more:

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors viewers 'work out' Diane is not murdered with 'editing slip-up'

