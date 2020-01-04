Who is Dancing On Ice’s Maura Higgins? Boyfriend, age and Love Island career revealed

Maura is a contestant on Dancing On Ice for 2020. Picture: PA/ITV

Maura Higgins is a contestant on this year's Dancing On Ice - here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star from her boyfriend to where she's from.

Dancing On Ice is finally back on our screens, and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have returned with a fresh batch of celebrity skaters.

One of these is Maura Higgins, who gained fame while appearing as a contestant on Love Island 2019.

Here's everything you need to know about her.

Who is Maura Higgins? What's her age and background?

Maura, 29, is a model and reality star from Longford, Ireland. She was a latecomer in the 2019 series of Love Island, and became a hit with viewers due to her humour and outspoken nature.

After leaving the show, she has forged a modelling career - appearing in her own campaign for Ann Summers.

Does Maura have a boyfriend?

She does indeed! Maura ended up getting together with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island - following his tumultuous relationship with Amy Hart.

The pair are still together, and Curtis - who is currently appearing in a Pantomime at the Wycombe Swan - recently opened up about the struggles of their long distance romance to Lorraine.

"We haven't had time to spend with everyone, and Maura. I haven't seen Maura in a little bit," he said.

"We're lucky because we have mobile phones so we can stay in contact so easily but it is a shame."

Maura and Curtis met on Love Island 2019. Picture: ITV

He also told The Sun that he doesn't "let anyone else influence the relationship", adding: "When we came out everyone was saying 'why aren't you making it official? Why aren't you posting more on social media?'

"We just want to chill out and take it easy. We've only known each other three-and-a-half months. We are just enjoying what's what.



What's Maura Higgins' Instagram handle?

You can follow Maura on Instagram @maurahiggins.