Maura Higgins reacts to Curtis' revelation he's 'open to a relationship with a man'

By Naomi Bartram

Curtis' Love Island girlfriend has addressed his comments about his sexuality.

Love Island finalist Curtis Pritchard recently opened up about his sexuality and admitted he ‘wouldn’t rule out’ dating a man in the future.

And now his other half Maura Higgins has responded to the comments, saying the couple are “very happy”.

Hitting back at speculation surrounding their relationship, the 28-year-old told us at Heart.co.uk: “All I can say is you can’t believe everything you read on the papers.

“Me and Curtis are very very happy and we’re happy with the way things are going.”

This comes after professional ballroom dancer Curtis said he doesn’t use labels, stating: “I’ve been with women and I’m with a woman now.”

The former Islander, who came in fourth place with Maura, later appeared on Lorraine and told host Christine Lampard “love is blind”.

He admitted: “I’m happy with Maura I’m happy with how things are going with her and I can see a future with her. That’s that.

“We’ve both said the same thing sort of. That’s that really. Maura’s head is clear and my head is clear on where we’re going.”

Maura and Curtis have said they're 'stronger than ever'. Picture: ITV

He added: “The future is an unwritten path and you don’t know. I truly believe that love is blind.”

Meanwhile, Maura joined her Love Island BFF Tommy Fury in the Heart studio, where both stars admitted they were shocked to make it to the final.

"I never thought I’d get to the final I thought I’d be out in week one," Maura confessed.

Tommy - who came in second place with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague - agreed: "I packed three outfits and one pair of trainers so I think that speaks for itself."

He then added: "No one in there was interested in winning it, we went in there to find somebody and I’ve done that so I’m a winner in my own right."

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea were crowned winners during last Monday's dramatic finale, but Maura also admitted she was "shocked" Tommy and Molly-Mae didn't take the crown.

"I was just expecting Tommy and Molly to win because it’s Love Island and they are in love," she said, before adding: "But I'm very very happy for Amber and Greg."