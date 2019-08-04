Love Island's Maura Higgins rates first romp with Curtis Pritchard a "10 out of 10"

Love Island's Maura Higgins reveals she and Curtis Pritchard have finally done the deed. Picture: ITV / Instagram

The Irish reality star reveals she and the ballroom dancer have finally done the deed and gives his performance top marks

Love Island's Maura Higgins has given her partner Curtis Pritchard a "10 out of 10" in the bedroom as she reveals the couple have finally had sex.

The Irish model, 28, admitted the professional ballroom dancer turned down her advances inside the villa but explained that, in hindsight, she's glad they waited to do the deed in private.

The former grid girl, who recently confirmed she was joining This Morning as a straight-talking agony aunt, told The Sun: "We’ve had a good time. Was he worth the wait? Definitely, 100 per cent.

"I did try a few times in the villa, in the bedroom and on the outside bed. I tried but I didn’t succeed.

"Curtis said that it was for me and him alone, and he didn’t want to do anything in there. And that’s absolutely fine."

She added: "Actually I’m glad now that we waited, because it made it even more special."

Maura and Curtis have been visiting the Ballymahon beauty's family back in Ireland since leaving the show, with her beloved Mammy Sharon finally giving the brother of Strictly's AJ Pritchard her seal of approval on Instagram via a sweet message to the couple's fans.

She wrote: "Finally got to hug these two yesterday. Have missed my baby girl @maurahiggins so much.

"And after finally talking with @curtispritchard12 .. can say he is a lovely lad.

"It was a pleasure to talk to him and I'm so proud of them both."

Posting another snap of herself hugging Curtis, Maura's mother added: "Delighted to welcome Curtis yesterday and our smiles say it all xx".

The pair came fourth in the Love Island final earlier this week, with India Reynolds and Ovie Soko finishing third place, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury coming in second and Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea taking the crown.

Since hitting UK soil, Maura has been tipped to star in I’m A Celebrity later this year.