Love Island winners 2019: Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill take the crown

Greg and Amber are your winners! Picture: ITV

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island viewers are over the moon that Greg and Amber were crowned champions.

It’s been one hell of a rollercoaster for the Love Island contestants this year, but Greg O'Shea and Amber Gill have finally been crowned the winners of the fourth series.

They’ve not stopped smiling since they first set eyes on each other... Amber and Greg are your #LoveIsland 2019 winners! ❤️🎉 pic.twitter.com/3pEd9nbMGc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2019

After eight weeks of cracking on, pies and shock recouplings, the couple made it to the final along with Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague, India Reynolds and Ovie Soko and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins.

But as favourites from the get go, during the live final Greg and Amber stole the crown… and the £50,000 cash prize.

In a classic Love Island twist, host Caroline Flack asked whether they wanted to split or steal the money. But no surprises, the lovebirds decided to share the cash and walk away hand-in-hand.

Read More: Love Island bosses hit out at viewers for ‘bodyshaming’ Curtis Pritchard

And fans were over the moon with the public vote.

The whole UK when Caroline called out Amber and Greg’s name 🤩🥰💞💕 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nhZgygc72K — loz 🖤 (@laurenxphipps) July 29, 2019

There we go! A huge congratulations to Greg and Amber. #loveisland — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) July 29, 2019

AMBER AND GREG WON. TALENT TRULY WINS EVERY TIME #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vkZKnhJvgB — lewys (@lookingforlewys) July 29, 2019

Amber hasn’t exactly had an easy ride on the ITV2 dating show, as she was originally paired up with Callum Macleod before she quickly realised they had no spark.

Things seemingly turned around for the Geordie lass when she then found romance with firefighter Michael Griffiths.

But after building a relationship for five weeks, he brutally dumped her for Joanna Chimonides during Casa Amor week.

Despite telling his ex on multiple occasions that they were “100% finished”, following Joanna’s exit Michael later decided he wanted Amber back and went head-to-head with newbie Greg to win her over.

To the delight of the nation, Amber picked Irish charmer Greg and the pair have been rock solid ever since.

Greg and Amber were crowned winners. Picture: ITV

Their win comes after an emotional final episode of the show which saw the final four couples attend the Love Island 2019 Summer Ball.

After the girls spent the day picking out their perfect dresses and the boys tried on their suits, all the Islanders glammed up and got ready to make their ‘declarations of love’.

Later on, the boys were blown away when the girls walked into the garden one by one, before it was time to tell each other how they really felt.

Curtis and Maura were up first, with Curtis admitting he’d found “the most beautiful princess in all the lands”

Read More: Molly-Mae Hague's mum slammed by Love Island fans for putting her daughter down and flirting with Tommy

Maura then opened up about how tough it was watching Amy Hart fall in love with him, as she added: “All I really wanted was it to be me you were dancing with...”

The newest couple Ovie and India then went on to thank each other for making their time in the villa so special, as Ovie admitted: “If there was one thing I could change, it would have been that you would have come sooner.”

Keen to make his speech unique, Greg penned a poem for Amber, as he recited: “I’m going to keep this short and sweet, just like when we first came to meet. Up in the Hideaway sheltered from the trouble, we instantly connected and formed our own little bubble…"

Amber opened up to partner Greg. Picture: ITV

Amber then went on to tell her partner: “Thank you for helping to build me back up. You’ve always been so sweet and lovely to me and you’ve managed to bring out my soft side…”

Finally, Molly-Mae and Tommy made their declarations in dramatic fashion as the professional boxer dropped his cards to the floor and said: “This isn’t me. I want my heart to speak to you, not my mouth.

“From the first moment I walked up into the Hideaway, I instantly knew I had seen the most beautiful girl on this entire planet. You’re absolutely everything I’ve ever wanted in a girl…”

The Islanders toasted to their incredible journey. Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae told her boyfriend: “Tommy. For someone whose career depends on fighting other people, you’re the gentlest person I’ve ever met.

"You’re my best friend and the most incredible dad to our Elly-Belly. Thank you for showing me kindness and nothing but pure love every day.”

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After