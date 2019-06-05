Who is new Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague and what is her Instagram?

5 June 2019, 22:00 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 22:01

The first bombshell of the series, Molly, is bound to turn a few heads
The first bombshell of the series, Molly, is bound to turn a few heads. Picture: ITV
Love Island dropped their first huge twist of the series as they introduced new Love Islander Molly-Mae Hague to the villa.

In the most recent episode of Love Island, we saw the show drop a huge shock as a new blonde bombshell entered the villa.

The new bombshell is Molly-Mae Hague, a stunning social media influencer bound to turn some of the boys’ heads.

But who is Molly? How old is she and what is her Instagram?

Social media influencer Molly is set to cause some tension in the villa
Social media influencer Molly is set to cause some tension in the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is new Love Islander Molly?

Molly is a 20-year-old social media influencer from Hertforshire.

Molly describes herself as “very lady back and easy going”, and is looking for a guy who can make her laugh.

She says: “What you see if what you get with me. I’m an open book, I’m easy to talk to and approachable and I’m very chilled.”

While she doesn’t want to step on anyone’s toes, Molly made it clear she will do what she needs to do to get what she want.

Molly explained: “I’ll go to the length I need to go to get the guy I want but in the process I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone.”

The blonde beauty is looking for a guy who can make her laugh
The blonde beauty is looking for a guy who can make her laugh. Picture: Instagram

What is Molly’s Instagram?

You can follow Molly on Instagram on @mollymaehague.

The star currently boasts a following of over 150,000 – which I bound to rocket when she enters the villa.

Molly-Mae's entrance will be shown in tomorrow's episode

