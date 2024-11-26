Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Here are the latest dates and locations of the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2024 revealed, including the latest stops in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour is an important part of the festive season as many of us gather to watch the iconic vehicle drive through our towns and cities.

Last year the Truck visited various locations across the UK and Ireland, with the Coca Cola van expected to make a similar journey around the country in 2024.

After launching in London earlier this month, the Coca Cola Truck is set to head to Ireland and Northern Ireland, stopping in areas such as Dublin, Belfast, Cork and Limerick in November and December.

Here are all of the latest Coca Cola Truck Tour locations and dates.

The Coca Cola truck will be touring around the UK and Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Coca Cola Truck Tour Dates and Locations

Coca Cola will be revealing the latest dates and locations of the truck tour as it takes place. Once they have arrived in one destination, they will share where they are heading next.

Here are the latest dates and locations:

Dublin

Date: November 20th

November 20th Location: Blanchardstown Shopping Centre

Belfast

Date: December 1st

December 1st Location: Custom House Square

Cork

Date: December 7th

December 7th Location: Mahon Point Shopping Centre

Limerick

Date: December 8th

December 8th Location: Crescent Shopping Centre

The Coca Cola Christmas truck has become a festive favourite. Picture: Alamy

What is the Coca Cola Christmas Truck?

The Coca Cola Truck was first launched in 1995 as part of the drink's Christmas advert. Accompanied by the song 'Holidays Are Coming', this advert has become a festive institution over the years.

However the 2024 version of the ad has caused a stir online as the commercial was created using AI-generated images.

The Coca Cola truck sees hundreds of visitors every year. Picture: Alamy

Where is the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour going in 2024?

The Coca Cola Christmas truck will visit the following locations in 2024:

London

Dublin

Belfast

Cork

Limerick

