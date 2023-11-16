Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets

16 November 2023

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets
Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023: Dates, locations and how to buy tickets
The Coca Cola Truck Tour will return for 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the event from dates to locations and how to get your hands on tickets.

It's not Christmas until you see the Coca Cola 'Holidays Are Coming' advert on your TV, and for another year that very famous truck will be touring the UK.

The Coca Cola Truck Tour will be back for 2023, traveling up and down the country to spread magic as we approach Christmas Day - this year being called the Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience.

The event has been a huge success for several years now as people patiently wait to find out when the truck is stopping in their local area.

With some dates and locations already revealed, we'll be bringing you all the information you need to know with regular updates on dates, locations and tickets.

Coca Cola's famous truck will be travelling across Great Britain over the festive period
Coca Cola's famous truck will be travelling across Great Britain over the festive period. Picture: Alamy

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour 2023- dates and locations

Coca Cola has historically announced where they will be heading on the truck tour as it takes place. For example, once they're arrived in one area they will share where they're heading next.

At the moment, we only have two dates confirmed for the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour - in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Dublin: 30th November - 3rd December

Location: RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin

Time: 2:00pm - 5:00pm

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Belfast: 8th December - 10th December

Location: Titanic Slipway, Belfast

Time: 2:00pm - 5:00pm

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Ad 2016

These details have been shared on Eventbrite where people can purchase tickets to each of these sessions for €3.14.

It is currently unknown whether all the truck stops will require tickets, but we'll update you when these details are announced.

Where is the Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour going for 2023?

While the locations for this year's Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour have not been revealed, we can take a look at where the event stopped last year.

In 2022, the truck visited the following locations:

  • Kent
  • Beckton
  • Glasgow
  • London
  • Manchester
  • Bristol
  • Bradford
  • Cardiff
  • Leeds
  • Wolverhampton
  • Coventry
  • Sheffield
  • Leeds
  • Watford
  • Baldock
  • East Leake
  • Edinburgh
The Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour will reveal the next stops as they travel across the UK and Ireland
The Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour will reveal the next stops as they travel across the UK and Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023 Tickets

Previously, the Coca Cola Truck Tour has not been a ticketed event. However, tickets can be purchased for the two dates in Ireland and Northern Ireland from Eventbrite.

At the moment, it is unknown whether every stop on the tour will be ticketed.

