Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2023: What to buy for your loved ones this Christmas.

Here's our top picks of the best Christmas gifts to buy your loved ones this festive season.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet

The Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet is the perfect gift for the readers, gamers and film-lovers in your family and friendship group. Picture: PH

Key features:

Fire Max 11 has a vivid 11" screen with 2.4 million pixels which lets you see every detail of your favourite movies, TV shows and games

It’s built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming and quick multitasking

With 14 hours of battery life, maximise your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music at home and on the go. The 64 or 128 GB storage allows you to save all of your favourites with ease

Buy now: Amazon Fire Max 11 £249.99

Earrings by Matchbox Jewellery

These earrings by Matchbox Jewellery will make the perfect gift for the most stylish people in your life. Picture: PH

Key features:

Affordable and high quality earrings with unique designs for every taste

Can be bought as pairs or singles for people with multiple ear piercings

The perfect stocking filler for the jewellery lovers in your life

Buy now: Dana Huggie in Gold £15.00

Buy now: Cara Huggie in Gold £18.00

Buy now: Freya Hoop Earring in Gold £20.00

Buy now: Lottie Stud Earring in Gold £15.00

Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen for iPhone and iPad

The HoverBar Duo is the perfect gift for any iPhone and iPad users. Picture: PH

Key features:

A great gift for any iPad owner, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees a user’s hands so they can do more and create more

Height adjustable with the ability to hold an iPad in infinite positions and angles, it comes with a weighted desktop base as well as an adjustable shelf clamp to suit every iPad setup

Perfect for use at a desk for using iPad as an additional screen, for bringing Facetime calls to eye-level or in the kitchen or workshop, it’s incredibly versatile

Buy now: Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen for iPhone and iPad £79.99

Pyjamas from The Night Store

If you're buying pyjamas, you have to go all-out with these luxurious pieces from The Night Store. Picture: PH

Key features:

Smooth and luxurious velvet/ satin fabric

Slouchy and oversized fit

Elasticated and adjustable waist

Buy now: Luna Velvet Trouser Set £45.00

Buy now: Peacock Trouser Set £40.00

Groov-e Light Curve sunrise/sunset simulation clock

The Groov-e Light Curve is the perfect gift for those people in your life who struggle to wake up in the morning. Picture: PH

Key features:

The light, which mimics natural daylight, will come on at the selected time, starting off gently and gradually getting brighter until it’s at the optimum level, offering a gentler wake-up that leaves them feeling fresher

When it’s actually time to get out of bed, a chosen alarm sound or radio station will also be activated to help users wake fully

For those who like to read or need the light on darker mornings to get ready, the Light Curve has 10 levels of brightness using its LED lamp. And for those who want to create more of an atmosphere, one of the seven coloured mood lighting options can be selected

Buy now: Groov-e Light Curve sunrise/sunset simulation clock £39.99

Twelve South HiRise 3 charging stand

The Twelve South HiRise 3 charging stand allows you to charge your phone, watch and headphones at the same time without the messy cables. Picture: PH

Key features:

A useful gift for die-hard Apple fans, the HiRise 3 is a sleek 3-in-1 stand that wirelessly charges their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously

Available in black or white, the elegant vertical design of the HiRise 3 allows users to charge all three devices while taking up less desk space than an iPhone, and using only one single plug

It’s the perfect solution for freeing nightstands and desks from the clutter of numerous charging cables

Buy now: Twelve South HiRise 3 charging stand £99.99

Gift set from Iconic London

This gift set is packed full of all the beauty best-sellers from Iconic London. Picture: PH

Key features:

Gift set packed full of all the beauty best-sellers you could wish for

Includes the glow goodies with bejewelling eye colour, lash heroes, and pout-perfecting gloss

Get £190.00 worth of products for £90.00

Buy now: Category Is: Icons £90.00

The 'Your Hair Complete Curl Kit' by REHAB

The REHAB curl kit includes Silk Heatless Curler, Dose 1.0 Hair Oil and a Vital Hairbrush. Picture: PH

Key features:

The complete package for hair-conscious humans everywhere

Contains everything you need to revive and restore your personal hair routine.

Includes Silk Heatless Curler, Dose 1.0 Hair Oil and Vital Hairbrush

Buy now: The REHAB. Your Hair Complete Curl Kit £78.00 £70.20

Kitchenware from Sous Chef

These pieces from Sous Chef will make the perfect gift to any foodies in your life. Picture: PH

Key features:

The Lemon Ceramic Jug has a unique textured appearance, resembling a bunch of fragrant Sicilian lemons with vibrant green leaves. It can also be used as a flower vase!

The hand-painted Lobster Ceramic Platter is the perfect Christmas gift for any foodies who love to entertain

The Seafood Side Plates will add instant ocean-inspired glamour to your dinner table

Buy now: Lobster Ceramic Platter £49.99

Buy now: Set of 4 Assorted Seafood Side Plates £49.99

Buy now: Lemon Ceramic Jug £45.00

Nordic Roots: Nordic Nightcap Gift Set

The Nordic Nightcap Gift Set contains Nordic Roots Hyaluronic Booster Serum and Nordic Roots Truffle Night Cream. Picture: PH

Key features:

Contains Nordic Roots Hyaluronic Booster Serum and Nordic Roots Truffle Night Cream

Perfect combo to help skin sleep better with an infusion of Northern Truffle and Hyaluronic Acid

Ceramides repair cracks in the skin barrier, helping to heighten skin hydration levels

Buy now: Nordic Roots - Nordic Nightcap Gift Set £62.00 £49.60

Miller Harris: Scherzo Collection

The Scherzo Collection by Miller Harris is the most beautiful scent and will make the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one. Picture: PH

Key features:

Set contains Scherzo 50ml Eau de Parfum and Scherzo 75g candle

An intensely vibrant scent, full of colour, depth and a rush of sweetness, Scherzo captures a multitude of blooms: dark red rose, clouds of peony and sunny yellow narcissus

All Miller Harris products are suitable for vegan, free from phthalates, artificial colorants, parabens and formaldehydes

Buy now: Scherzo Collection by Miller Harris £120.00

Glow For It Lash Lift Kit, Serum and Mascara

Upgrade your brow and lash care with these products from Glow For It. Picture: PH

Key features:

The simple lash lifting kit takes less than an hour and can be easily carried out by yourself from the comfort of your home. Once complete, you're left with beautifully lifted natural lashes for up to 2 months

The Glow For It Lash Growth Serum has been scientifically proven to enhance the appearance of lashes in as little as 14 days

The Glow For It Lash Growth Mascara, unlike other mascaras, is packed with natural ingredients that activate and stimulate the lash hair follicles increasing growth

The Glow For It Brow Growth Serum should be used once a day and will help your eyebrow hairs become happier and healthier as the special formula moisturises and conditions your brows to help them grow

Buy now: Lash Lift Kit £39.99

Buy now: Lash Grow Serum £29.99

Buy now: Lash Growth Mascara £23.99

Buy now: Brow Growth Serum £29.99

Winter coats from Columbia

Give the gift of warmth and style this Christmas with Columbia. Picture: PH

Key features:

(Coat on right) The adjustable cuffs and hood mean you can keep the heat in and the cold out whilst the two-way zipper and side seam snaps offer flexible movement

(Coat on left) The wide baffle puffer design and modern classic style make this jacket ideal for urban adventures

Buy now: Women's Pike Lake™ II Long Puffer Jacket £200.00

Buy now: Women's Bulo Point™ II Down Puffer Jacket £270.00

Gifts from Fable England

Fable England have so many beautiful gifts for your loved ones this Christmas. Picture: PH

Key features:

The Tarot Tales Talismans have been designed in collaboration with special guest artist Jessica Roux who designed six tarot cards to create joy and good fortune

The Dear & Moon Embroidered Jewellery Box has multiple pockets and compartments to keep your most treasured items safe and secure

The velvet pouch is meticulously crafted from sumptuous Blueberry Velvet with detailed embroidery depicting a fawn gracefully positioned beneath a celestial crescent moon

Buy now: The Queen of Wands Talisman £36.00

Buy now: Deer & Moon Embroidered Pouch Blueberry Velvet £30.00

Buy now: Deer & Moon Embroidered Large Jewellery Box Blueberry Velvet £45.00